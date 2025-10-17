“DEF A Case Of Nepotism”: Nepo Babies’ Victoria’s Secret Looks Send The Internet Into Total Meltdown

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show turned into a nepo baby moment when Lila Moss, Iris Law, and Amelia Hamlin strutted onto the runway.
The daughters of legendary supermodel Kate Moss, Hollywood actor Jude Law, and Days of Our Lives star Lisa Rinna, captured both applause and debate as fans flooded social media with reactions ranging from adoration to skepticism.
Fans can’t stop talking about their chic, sporty runway looks
Image credits: lilamoss
Styled by Carlynne Cerf de Dudzeele, Lila Moss, 23, walked the runway in a gray off-the-shoulder bodysuit, over-the-knee socks, and hot pink heels.
Her look, complete with a rhinestone belt, slouchy knit hat, and a gray hoodie tied around her waist, exuded youthful, rebellious energy.
Her close friend Iris Law, 24, brought the heat in a black crop top with “naughty-ish” spelled out in crystals, paired with boyshorts, striped socks, sneaker-style heels, and a fuzzy pom-pom beanie.
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty
Her wrist sweatbands sealed the athletic aesthetic, making her look straight out of a 2000s college rom-com.
Page Six reported that the two British models walked during the sportier Pink segment of the night, adding a playful, youthful prelude to the glitzier lingerie Victoria’s Secret pieces and Angels that followed.
Fellow nepo baby Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, also showcased her goods in two sizzling looks.
She flaunted her trim frame in bold crystal-encrusted lingerie before switching to a daring, red, backless metallic mini dress later on, according to the Daily Mail.
Fans gushed online, with one writing, “I didn’t know who Iris Law was watching it. But she def stood out even amongst the real supermodels. The chick looked real good strutting down the runway. I’d watch her watch paint dry.”
Backstage snaps showed the next generation of Angels having fun
Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Behind the scenes, Lila and Iris looked like they were model besties. The Mail shared candid photos of the duo posing in Victoria’s Secret’s signature pink satin robes, both embroidered with their names.
Lila flashed her smile in a black bra and matching robe, while Iris was captured mid-glam session, sipping on a drink and showing off her “pre-runway dinner” of tacos.
In another photo, Iris threw up a peace sign beside fellow model Emily Ratajkowski, and later, she and Lila cuddled up for a selfie.
Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Fans appreciated the vibe as the two young women seemed to be enjoying their budding modeling careers. The Victoria’s Secret fashion show is one of the modeling industry’s most prestigious events, after all.
It was especially meaningful for Lila, whose mom Kate Moss made her own surprise Victoria’s Secret debut just last year. Moss famously ruled the runways in the ’90s for brands like Chanel, Dior, Calvin Klein, and Versace, among others.
While Lila is dubbed a new baby by numerous netizens, she previously told British Vogue that her legendary supermodel mom didn’t really help her with her runway walk.
“I don’t know that my mum expected me to go into fashion, really – I’m quite shy, like her – but she’s fully supported every decision I’ve made.
“She hasn’t helped me with my walk, though. She’s like, ‘You just have to feel it. I don’t know what I do. I just do it!’ I’m like, ‘Cool – off to practise some more, then…’” Lila said.
Fans are divided over the nepo baby debate, but many are charmed nonetheless
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty
Not everyone was fully on board with the duo’s runway takeover. One comment that drew hundreds of likes read: “Pretty gals but NOT model good looking. This is DEF a case of nepotism.”
Another user added, “Neither of them would be given a second look or walking a runway show if it weren’t for who their parents are.”
Still, the counterpoint came fast: “Two very beautiful young ladies with an exotic look to themselves,” another fan wrote.
Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is one of the world’s most iconic fashion events, attracting millions of viewers every year.
It was canceled in 2019, the same year that its organizer, Edward Razek, resigned amidst public pressure. The show was revived four years later in 2023, in partnership with Amazon Prime Video as a Prime Video special.
Overall, the 2025 Victoria’s Secret fashion show was a tour de force of the fashion industry, featuring Hollywood A-listers, sports stars, and legendary supermodels, as shown in the Associated Press’ video of the event.
Netizens shared their thoughts on the nepo babies’ runway performance at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret fashion show on social media
