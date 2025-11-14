My 9 Illustrations Of Famous Characters Who Both Want The Same Thing

It all starts with Poscas… I was looking for something colorful and fun to draw, and I had this idea! Starting with Diddy Kong and the Minions fighting over a banana… It gave me ideas about other objects that are coveted, for different reasons, by different people. I hope you like it!
If you are interested, you can find my previous posts here, here and here on Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | lindabouderbala.com
#1 A Unicorn For Agnes And Deadpool
#2 A Ring For Gollum And Sonic
#3 A Frog For Baby Yoda And Tiana
#4 A Beer For Bender And Homer
#5 A Banana For Diddy Kong And A Minion
#6 A Slice Of Pizza For Shaggy And Michelangelo
#7 A Cookie For Jack-Jack And Cookie Monster
#8 A Pillow For Garfield And Gaston
#9 A Crystal Ball For Bulma And Joy
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us