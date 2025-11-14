My 9 Illustrations Of Famous Characters Who Both Want The Same Thing

by

It all starts with Poscas… I was looking for something colorful and fun to draw, and I had this idea! Starting with Diddy Kong and the Minions fighting over a banana… It gave me ideas about other objects that are coveted, for different reasons, by different people. I hope you like it!

If you are interested, you can find my previous posts here, here and here on Bored Panda. 

More info: Instagram | lindabouderbala.com

#1 A Unicorn For Agnes And Deadpool

#2 A Ring For Gollum And Sonic

#3 A Frog For Baby Yoda And Tiana

#4 A Beer For Bender And Homer

#5 A Banana For Diddy Kong And A Minion

#6 A Slice Of Pizza For Shaggy And Michelangelo

#7 A Cookie For Jack-Jack And Cookie Monster

#8 A Pillow For Garfield And Gaston

#9 A Crystal Ball For Bulma And Joy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
