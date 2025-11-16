This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

by

Humans aren’t the only ones faced with the struggle of weight loss. Rosemary was the heaviest Chihuahua ever seen by the shelter she was brought into by her previous owners. Her weight was 4 times greater than any regular Chihuahua’s.

According to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, “The owner surrendered to a shelter, requested and signed papers to euthanize. The shelter staff quickly decided that was not the route they wanted to go on this morbidly obese Chihuahua who is only 3 years young.”

More info: Facebook | hsnwla.com | Instagram

Meet Rosemary, a Chihuahua that was morbidly obese

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

Luckily, the staff at the shelter was determined to heal Rosemary and find her a home: “This gal will go on a strict diet and exercise plan starting tomorrow, to get her back in shape and healthy!!!

Dogs this overweight are very sad; sure, they might love treats and human food, but causing damage to the heart, lungs and other vital organs is not a way to live and almost guarantees a shorter life expectancy! Poor girl can barely walk 10 steps before coming tired and out of breath. She is on medications for seizures as well!!! She will get a thorough exam from our veterinarian and be closely monitored during her stay with us!”

Rosemary was brought to a shelter by her previous owners for euthanasia

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

Luckily, the staff at the shelter decided to treat Rosemary and find her a new home

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

At first, Rosemary was 4 times heavier than a regular Chihuahua

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

How could you give up on that smile, though?

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

At her heaviest stage, Rosemary was on medications for seizures and wouldn’t have lived a long life

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

After a strict diet and exercise plan, Rosemary started getting better!

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana was constantly posting updates on Rosemary on Facebook

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

“When you’ve lost 11lbs and can finally be spayed because you’re not morbidly obese anymore”

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

It’s surprising to see how well Rosemary has recovered

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

And after a long journey, Rosemary was finally adopted by a loving family. Happy ending!

This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Winners Of “The Environmental Photographer Of The Year 2021” Have Been Announced (26 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Women Are Calling Out 40 “Female Experiences” That Have Been Normalized By Society But Are In Fact Really Messed Up
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dramatic Twists Await on Days of Our Lives This Week
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
Mom’s Genius Selfie Trick Is Going Viral, And Kids Probably Already Hate Her For Revealing It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Restaurant Owner Berates Customers For Not Tipping Their Servers Who Work For $3 An Hour, Faces Major Backlash Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Petition For Macaulay Culkin To Play Kevin In New ‘Home Alone,’ He Responds With 2 Funny Tweets
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.