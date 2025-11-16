This Chihuahua Was Left In A Shelter To Be Euthanized Because Of Her Weight

Humans aren’t the only ones faced with the struggle of weight loss. Rosemary was the heaviest Chihuahua ever seen by the shelter she was brought into by her previous owners. Her weight was 4 times greater than any regular Chihuahua’s.
According to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, “The owner surrendered to a shelter, requested and signed papers to euthanize. The shelter staff quickly decided that was not the route they wanted to go on this morbidly obese Chihuahua who is only 3 years young.”
More info: Facebook | hsnwla.com | Instagram
Meet Rosemary, a Chihuahua that was morbidly obese
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Luckily, the staff at the shelter was determined to heal Rosemary and find her a home: “This gal will go on a strict diet and exercise plan starting tomorrow, to get her back in shape and healthy!!!
Dogs this overweight are very sad; sure, they might love treats and human food, but causing damage to the heart, lungs and other vital organs is not a way to live and almost guarantees a shorter life expectancy! Poor girl can barely walk 10 steps before coming tired and out of breath. She is on medications for seizures as well!!! She will get a thorough exam from our veterinarian and be closely monitored during her stay with us!”
Rosemary was brought to a shelter by her previous owners for euthanasia
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Luckily, the staff at the shelter decided to treat Rosemary and find her a new home
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
At first, Rosemary was 4 times heavier than a regular Chihuahua
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
How could you give up on that smile, though?
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
At her heaviest stage, Rosemary was on medications for seizures and wouldn’t have lived a long life
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
After a strict diet and exercise plan, Rosemary started getting better!
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana was constantly posting updates on Rosemary on Facebook
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
“When you’ve lost 11lbs and can finally be spayed because you’re not morbidly obese anymore”
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
It’s surprising to see how well Rosemary has recovered
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
And after a long journey, Rosemary was finally adopted by a loving family. Happy ending!
Image credits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana
