NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 29-September-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Have a heart

This puzzle contains terms related to the bodily system responsible for moving blood and nutrients around the body.

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 29-September-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is CARDIOVASCULAR.

NYT Strands word list for 29-September-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Comics With Charming And Absurd Endings: 19 Comics By This Artist
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“How To Avoid Sexual Assault”: This Twitter Thread Brilliantly Trolls The ‘Advice’ Women Are Usually Given
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Cuts Kylie Jenner Out Of Golden Globes Post After Their Fight Was Exposed
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2026
Banshee
Banshee Season 3 Episode 8 Review: “All the Wisdom I Got Left”
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2015
101 Fascinating Historical Photos That Tell Incredible Stories
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2026
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 26-April-2026
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2026