NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 27-August-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Spiraling definitions

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 27-August-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is vertical.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is WHATATWIST.

NYT Strands word list for 27-August-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Steve Vai: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2026
This Father And Daughter Duo Will Blow Your Mind With Their Amazing Hairdos And Style
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman From ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Reveals What Gordon Ramsay Is Really Like Behind The Scenes
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2026
Tylor Chase’s Hospitalization Ends In Heartbreaking Way, Friend Exposes What Happened
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2025
Ohio Mom Arrested For Pretending Her Daughter Had Leukemia In Six-Year Scam
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Pandas, Post Your Favorite Meme (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025