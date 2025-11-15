My 29 Photos Of Kyrgyzstan, The Hidden Gem Of Central Asia

I just returned from 3 weeks in Kyrgyzstan. As a landscape photographer I have travelled lots countries in the world so I guess I can say I am ‘used’ to beautiful landscapes. Until recently Central Asia was unknown territory for me. I always love to explore countries that are not really on the radar of photographers and travellers in general. It inspires and pushes my creativity. The most important reason for visiting Kyrgyzstan was to meet my girlfriend’s family. But other than that I was triggered by the beauty of its nature. As a photographer and nature lover, you know that feeling when you see that untouched beauty? Crazy mountains with open valleys? It triggers you somehow. That was what Kyrgyzstan did to me.
Kyrgyzstan doesn’t require a visa to access. It’s fairly easy to travel to if you’re willing to transfer somewhere. It doesn’t really offer direct flights from most places. You’ll be flying into the capital Bishkek which is already surrounded by crazy mountains. It starts right there. Upon entering the city you already see high snowcapped peaks around you. Basically, this whole country has immense heights and mountains. It’s on another level than what we’re used to in Europe, especially for me living in the Netherlands below sea level. Being on an altitude around 3000m is fairly common here with peaks over 7000m and occasional hikes to 4000m+. I had a bit of trouble with the altitudes in the beginning of my visit but this disappeared after a while.
#1 A Green Valley With Wild Horses And A View On Peak Yeltsin – This Is What Kyrgyzstan Is About
#2 The Night Sky In Kyrgyzstan Is So Clear With Zero Light Pollution
You can even see the stars reflecting in the lakes. During this night we saw many meteors.
#3 Ala-Kul Lake
A magical crystal clear turquoise-coloured lake located at an altitude close to 4000m. This lake requires a steep 5 hour hike at high altitudes to get to.
#4 An Eagle Flying Over The Tops Of The Ala-Archa Mountains
Unique light hitting inside of the mountain from reflecting onto the clouds.
#6 An Intimate Shot Of A Green Hill
Kyrgyzstan has many opportunities for intimate shots as it has beautiful rocks and hills everywhere around.
#7 A Photo Of The Lunar Eclipse In 2018 With Mars Right Under It And The Visible Milky Way
Notice my girlfriend standing there enjoying the night sky.
#8 Mars-Like Landscapes In A Canyon Called Skazka Canyon
Skazka Canyon means ‘fairytale canyon’. Walking around here is really unreal.
#10 An Aerial Panorama Of A Part Of The Barksoon Valley
You can see all the rivers coming from glaciers of the mountains into lakes. This valley itself is already at 4000m with the surrounding mountains much higher.
#11 A Beautiful Morning At Song-Kul Lake
This lake is located in a majestic area at an altitude of 3000m which is hard to believe when you see surrounding mountains thousands of meters higher.
#13 You Can Always Find Different Wildflowers In The Mountains In Kyrgyzstan
This was at an altitude of 4000m in the Barskoon Valley. Glaciers, lakes and mountains everywhere around.
#14 A Kid Of The Local Family Enjoying The Sunset At Song-Kul
A wide open valley at a huge lake at an altitude of 3000m. The locals are living like nomads here without any luxury. Think about growing up here.
#15 Ala-Kul Lake At An Altitude Close To 4000m Reflecting In It’s Turquoise Waters
For people wondering: yes you can swim in this lake. It comes straight from a glacier so it’s cold! But very clean.
#17 Wild Horses Standing In Front Of The Huge Snow Capped Peaks In The Sary-Jaz Valley On The Border Of Kyrgyzstan And China
#18 Camping At The Sary-Jaz Valley On The Border Of Kyrgyzstan And China
Zero light pollution makes the skies so bright. We used this old Soviet bus as transport. Not much comfort but very reliable, they said. This thing could drive off road up to mountains. It was called ‘the pill’ as according to the locals it looked like a pill.
#22 Twilight Before The Sun Comes Up
Standing at one of the crazy canyons in Kyrgyzstan that look like they’re coming straight from the moon.
#24 Standing In Front Of Peak Karakol
A very scenic peak popular among mountain climbers. It has an altitude of 5200m.
#25 A Shepherd Walking Down A Mountain With His Horse And Dog
I shot this with a 400mm lens from a neighbouring mountain. A storm was coming in fast so he had to move his cattle down the mountain.
#26 Sunrise At Skazka Canyon
Does this remind you of Mars?
#27 A Top Down View From The Patterns Of Skazka Canyon
#28 The Night Sky Of Kyrgyzstan Is Unpolluted
We stayed at this yurt at 3000m. Looking at the beautiful night sky was a joy.
