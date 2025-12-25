NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 25-December-2025

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Caroler’s count

This refers to the central holiday around which the traditional tallying of gifts received in a popular carol revolves.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is CHRISTMAS.

NYT Strands word list for 25-December-2025

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is The Juiciest Thing That Happened To You That You Have Not Told Anyone? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share The Best Picture You Took Of Your City (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Man Gets Mad When Wife Says Only She’s Behind The Choices On Their Baby’s Birth, As It’s Her Body
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Peyton Elizabeth Lee
3 min read
May, 22, 2017
“I See Flashing Lights In My Rearview”: Tailgater Learns His Lesson The Hard Way As It Leads To Police Intervention
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My Fiancée Quit Corporate Job To Follow Her Dream Of Creating Medieval Towers Inspired Clocks
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025