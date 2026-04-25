NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 25-April-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!.

NYT Strands word list for 25-April-2026 Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Matt Lauer’s Statement on Sexual Assault Allegations Isn’t Winning Anyone Over
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2017
Will Little People, Big World Come Back for Season 26
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2024
Man Doesn’t Get Why His Grandma Doesn’t Want To See His Stepson, Then Finds Out The Ugly Truth
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2026
The Middle
The Middle Season 7 Episode 10 Review: “No Silent Night”
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2015
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Clouds Looking Like Other Things (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
‘90210’ Star Jennie Garth Makes Bombshell Confession About Her Intimate Relationship With Co-Star Luke Perry
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2026
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.