NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 21-September-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: It’s back!

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 21-September-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is vertical.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is NINETIESTREND.

NYT Strands word list for 21-September-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Build an Amazing DIY Cat Tree Tower: 7 Free Plans and Ideas
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
40 Signs That Raise More Questions Than Answers, As Posted On This Facebook Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Couple Match On A Dating App And Spend The Lockdown Matching Outfits For Their First Date, And It Finally Happens
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This List Goes to 11: The Top Shows & Episodes of 2010
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2010
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 03-August-2026
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2026
Dylan O’Brien: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2026