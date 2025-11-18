‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis At Age 43

Danielle Fishel, 43, opened up about her recent breast cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt revelation with her fans.
Beloved for her role on Boy Meets World, the actress shared the update on the latest episode of her podcast, Pod Meets World, released on Monday, August 19.
She disclosed alongside her co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle that she has been diagnosed with an early-stage breast cancer known as ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). She also said she is receiving “some follow-up treatment.”
“So, I would like to share something with our listeners … I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which is a form of breast cancer,” said the mother-of-two.
“It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero,” she added. “I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro invasion. And I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it.”
Prior to her diagnosis, the 90s TV icon believed she would “suffer in silence” if she was ever diagnosed with cancer. But she eventually decided it felt right to tell people.
“For some reason, I had always thought [if I were diagnosed with cancer], I would suffer in silence. I would get the diagnosis. I would not tell anyone,” she said. “I would tell only my small group, and then, I would just suck it up. And then when I’m on the other side of it, then I would tell people.”
“But the place you have the most to learn from is that at the very beginning of a story or in the very messy middle of a story,” she continued. “My first instinct when I was diagnosed was to do that clam up thing … and then what I realized is the more people I talk to, the more people have their own experiences.”
The actress underscored the importance of regular mammograms and screenings, saying it was the reason why her doctors were able to catch the cancer early.
“The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment,” she said on the podcast.
Now that she is changing up her routine to focus on her health, she revealed that she might put her podcast schedule on “hold” to accommodate her treatment.
