NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 18-October-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Fast fashion

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 18-October-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is vertical.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is RUNNINGGEAR.

NYT Strands word list for 18-October-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
2013 SNL Japanese parody of “The Office” with Ricky Gervais and Steve Carell
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2017
Who Are The New Rick And Morty Voice Actors In Season 7?
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2023
George O. Gore II: Career And Notable Roles
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2024
Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Piece Of Clothing (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Black-ish
Black-ish Season 1 Episode 20 Review: “Switch Hitting”
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2015
50 Hilarious Examples Of Pareidolia That Prove Our Brains Will Truly Come Up With Anything
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025