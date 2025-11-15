This Couple Decided To Take Their Engagement Photos At The Grocery Store They Shop At, And The End Result Might Make You Smile

Couple photoshoots are nothing new, wedding and engagement-themed photos being the turning point for most couples who want to capture the important moments in their lives. But when it comes to planning, where do you start? There are so many cheesy couples’ photos and countless run-of-the-mill shots that it can be a challenge to snap a photo that is truly your own. But thankfully, you don’t have to rely on those predictable poses and overdone locations if you have enough imagination and a little bit of humor.

To make their engagement photoshoot unique, Joey Chiang and Melody Yu chose a place that portrayed their daily lives, making the photos you will see down below even more special and fun. The couple decided to take their engagement photos at Berkeley Bowl grocery store in the Bay area, and the result, thanks to the talented photographer Anna T Nguyen, is hilarious, to say the least.

More info: annatnguyen.com | Instagram | Facebook

Meet the newly engaged couple Joey Chiang and Melody Yu

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

The couple took their engagement photoshoot to the next level

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

To reflect their daily lives, they decided to do their engagement photos at a Berkeley Bowl grocery store in the Bay Area

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

They tried taking pictures at other places too at first, but then thought that the photos had no spark

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Places such as Legion of Honor and the Golden Gate Bridge were beautiful, but they didn’t cut it

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

So in the end, the couple chose Berkeley Bowl because the place is dear to their hearts and they shop there quite often

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

The staff of the shop was more than happy to let them take the pictures

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

And truly, the end result is gorgeous and reveals a happy soon-to-be-married couple!

Image credits: annatnguyenphoto

