How I Got Lost In The Wilderness Of Drawing (7 Pics)

by

At the Art Centre Schiedam, organized by the KunstWerkt Foundation, an exhibition shone under the title New Impulse.

Our attention was drawn to the stunning work of Lisa van Noorden. Her creations are aesthetically appealing and meticulously drawn, yet imbued with a sharp edge that captivates our attention. Lisa herself appeared in the gallery to offer insight into her creative process.

Her latest work focuses on natural forms: flowers, plants, and animals. “It is a reflection of my personal view on beauty, but also on the strength, survival instinct, and cruelty inherent in the natural world.”

More info: Instagram | lisavannoorden.nl

