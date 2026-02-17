NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 17-February-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: The year of the …

This puzzle features various animals associated with an ancient East Asian astrological cycle.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is ZODIAC.

NYT Strands word list for 17-February-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Finds A Stolen Wallet With A Wedding Ring In It, But That’s Only The Beginning Of The Story
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Unforgettable Bronn Moments on Game of Thrones
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2019
How I Cope With Severe Diagnoses Like Schizophrenia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Did These Animated Stickers To Calm Down The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Don’t Use Credit Cards, Use Cash For Everything”: 30 People Debunk Frugal Hacks That Just Don’t Work
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
93 Of The Darkest Family Secrets These People Found Out
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025