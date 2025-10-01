King’s Story: A Lifetime Of Neglect, Now A Fight For Healing

When King, an 8-year-old pomeranian mix, was surrendered to Famous Fido Rescue, the contrast between him and his former guardian was almost too painful to comprehend. The woman who carried him in was well-dressed, with freshly manicured nails and every detail of her appearance in place. King, however, was in a state of heartbreaking neglect.
His nails had grown so long they curled into his own paws. His ears dripped pus from untreated infections. His skin was inflamed, raw, and patchy with significant hair loss from mange. Every inch of his small body told the story of prolonged suffering.
Dogs feel pain in the same way we do. They feel heartbreak when they’re abandoned, confusion when their environment suddenly changes, and loss when the familiar faces and routines they loved disappear. They feel the sting of raw skin, the ache of overgrown nails, and the exhaustion of untreated infection. But unlike us, they cannot ask for help. They depend entirely on us. King depended on his guardian for eight years, and he was truly let down.
More info: famousfidorescue.org
At Famous Fido Rescue, we took King straight to the veterinarian, where he was officially diagnosed with mange. His care will be a long-term commitment involving medication, medicated baths, and ongoing treatment to help his skin heal and infections clear.
“Looking at King’s sore, broken skin is gut-wrenching,” said Gloria Lissner, founder of Famous Fido Rescue. “It is impossible to ignore the pain he is in. No animal should have to endure this level of neglect.”
King deserves better. He deserves comfort, healing, and the chance to finally know what it means to be cherished.
We are asking our community to join us in this fight for King. Donations toward his care will help cover his veterinary treatment, medical supplies, and ongoing needs as he recovers.
With your support, we can make sure his next chapters are filled with love and dignity and not pain.
