50 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Ever

There’s something about classical art that just turns me off. Endless portraits of pale and plump aristocrats looking all fancy in the classical paintings, bucolic rural scenes, religious iconography… I can certainly appreciate the skill and relevance back in the pre-photography age, but these days we need a message!

What is a better way to make these historical artifacts more accessible to the youth of today than to turn them into memes? Entertaining, amusing and easily shareable, a whole new generation is being exposed to the famous paintings of Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Goya, and friends, albeit with a cheeky modern twist that would likely make them turn in their graves if they knew about these art memes.

We here at Bored Panda have compiled a hilarious list of our favorite classical art memes, to help you decipher what those enigmatic old artists were really trying to say! Scroll down below to check the newest memes out for yourself, and if you find yourself thirsting for more, there is a previous list of these art-themed funny memes here!

#1

Image source: avalonbowser

#2

Image source: randallmaynard

#3

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#4

#5

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#6

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#7

#8

Image source: Pirate_Redbeard

#9

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#10

Image source: spicerldn

#11

Image source: mattreyu

#12

Image source: Pirate_Redbeard

#13

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#14

Image source: SingingLaLaLaLaLa

#15

Image source: j_dee_m

#16

Image source: Pirate_Redbeard

#17

#18

Image source: Morktorknak

#19

Image source: medievalreacts

#20

#21

Image source: ChumbaWambah

#22

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#23

#24

Image source: i_Fart_You_Smell

#25

Image source: spicerldn

#26

Image source: ThaiJohnnyDepp

#27

Image source: logangrey123

#28

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#29

Image source: -bonita_applebum

#30

Image source: mattreyu

#31

Image source: RobbyShields

#32

Image source: OneSalientOversight

#33

Image source: Treebone_Dickrat

#34

Image source: SalazarRED

#35

Image source: medievalreacts

#36

#37

Image source: Classical Art Memes

#38

Image source: BailableCrane10

#39

Image source: Svhmj

#40

Image source: tagus

#41

Image source: JeffsDad

#42

Image source: ClassicArtMeme

#43

#44

Image source: Pirate_Redbeard

#45

Image source: Svhmj

#46

Image source: Svhmj

#47

#48

Image source: mattjh

#49

#50

Image source: mattreyu

