Hey Pandas, What’s The Stupidest Criticism You’ve Ever Gotten? (Closed)

Put the most idiotic/pointless criticism you’ve ever received here. Example: “Your music taste is for delinquents”.
#1
Do better. What the hell? You’re not helping anybody by saying, “do better”! One time I saw a teacher scolding a kid who was just trying to pass the class and they were crying and the teacher was screaming, “DO BETTER!!” like a dumbass.
#2
I understand if someone’s dad doesn’t want them wasting money, but my mom and dad combined make a very good amount of money. I got banned from my iPhone for a week because I didn’t turn the lights off on my room while I was peeing. I then lost it again for another two weeks because I didn’t pray and my parents know VERY well that I’m an atheist!
#3
this is more of a joke, but whenever i draw something i’m very proud of, my brother stares at it for a second then says “ohh is it abstract?”
smh
#4
I got told once that I obviously wasn’t going anywhere in life because I spent too much time at home.
#5
I was told to “stop typing in caps” because it might “give someone a panic attack”.
Once my (now ex, my dad left a year ago) stepmom told me to “stop being lazy” because I’m “not pretty enough to be a trophy life”. Because I forgot to push in my chair. I do assume, however, that I am smart enough to be able to keep a job when I get one, which is an entirely foreign concept to her.
#6
I was painting an octopus in art class. I had just done the shape of the octopus, no details or shading or highlights because I had just started. The art teacher: You need more detail! And I made it very clear it had to have shading! Snail, I’m very disappointed in you for not listening to instructions.” I patiently explained that I had only been painting for about two minutes, but she wouldn’t listen. I finished my (rather awesome) detailed and shaded octopus, and she just went “Oh, I didn’t know you knew how to paint.”
#7
An old boyfriend told me that as a musician I played “without feeling”. Maybe I was 18 at the time. I was crushed by his comment. HOWEVER ….. At the end of June this year I will be giving a 30 minute concert as part of a graduation programme at a school. I was asked to perform by my piano teacher. I’ll be 74.5 years old. Guess I’m good enough for my teacher.
#8
Someone said I like dogs too much
#9
Boss: You are a chronic complainer! You don’t need to take a lunch break when working from 6 am to 5 pm and don’t ask for overtime, you should appreciate being a salaried employee.
#10
My teacher told me that I would never be successful in life because I am a left handed person.
#11
I was told by a six year old that I looked like a boy and should look like one more often because I looked better that way. Best moment of my life.
#12
once (this was in like grade 4, mind u, so a while ago (I’m still angry tho)) we were doing sport, and we were doing long jump. I did mine, and fell backwards. The teacher yelled at me “fall forwards” LIKE HOW TF AM I SUPPOSED TO CONTROL WHERE I FALL??!
#13
Random guy whilst I pour his beer.
“Don’t you have short stubby fingers for a woman”
I can hang 9 wine glasses one hand , he carried one glass with both hands.
#14
Apparently I was scaring my coworkers when I was speaking with hand movements.
#15
“You’re so lazy. All you do is sit there and draw, and it’s not like you’re even good.”
-My Mom
I draw to decompress from school. It is one of the only ways that I have to relax so that I can get other things done
#16
Some said I live too much. What am i supposed to do? Stop living?
#17
