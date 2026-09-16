NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 16-September-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Hard not to notice

Describes something that is very apparent and easily observed.

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 16-September-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is vertical.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is EYECATCHING.

NYT Strands word list for 16-September-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Memory Of Your Grandparents? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“ADHDinos”: 30 Times This Artist Perfectly Captured What Living With ADHD Is Like In His Comics (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
High School Principal Placed On Leave After Famous Song Lyric Attributed To Her On Yearbook’s First Page
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2026
Boy Leaves Heartbreaking Note On Toy Panda Because His Mom Couldn’t Afford It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
21 Times Pets And Their Humans Look Shockingly Alike, Captured By Irina Werning
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2025
Dark Matter Has Been Cancelled After Three Seasons
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2017