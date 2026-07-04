NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 04-July-2026

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NYT Pips is a quick-thinking logic puzzle built around domino tiles and color-coded rules.

Each weekday brings a new set of Easy, Medium, and Hard boards that ask you to line up pips so every region meets its requirement.

If something isn’t clicking today, try gentle hints below before jumping into the full solutions for all three boards.

How Pips Works

Pips takes standard domino tiles and drops them into color-coded regions, each with its own condition.

Every half-tile counts, and the goal is to fill the board so each zone follows its rule.

You’ll run into a few core types:

The rules stay the same across all three boards. What changes is how tightly they’re arranged.

A good first step is to solve strict Number or Equal zones before moving on to the flexible ones.

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 04-July-2026

Full Answers

Easy

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 04-July-2026

Number (3): Everything in this space must add up to 3.

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Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

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Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

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Number (3): Everything in this space must add up to 3.

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Number (2): Everything in this space must add up to 2.

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Medium

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 04-July-2026

Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

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Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

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Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

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Greater Than (4): Everything in this space must be greater than 4.

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Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

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Less Than (2): Everything in this space must be less than 2.

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Number (10): Everything in this space must add up to 10.

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Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

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Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

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Less Than (1): Everything in this space must be less than 1.

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Hard

NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 04-July-2026

Number (7): Everything in this space must add up to 7.

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Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

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Number (7): Everything in this space must add up to 7.

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Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

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Number (7): Everything in this space must add up to 7.

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Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

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Greater Than (0): Everything in this space must be greater than 0.

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Number (2): Everything in this space must add up to 2.

🔽 Show Answer


Greater Than (4): Everything in this space must be greater than 4.

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Equal: Everything in this space must be equal.

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Number (2): Everything in this space must add up to 2.

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Number (5): Everything in this space must add up to 5.

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Number (7): Everything in this space must add up to 7.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (7): Everything in this space must add up to 7.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (5): Everything in this space must add up to 5.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (0): Everything in this space must add up to 0.

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Number (0): Everything in this space must add up to 0.

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Greater Than (4): Everything in this space must be greater than 4.

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Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

🔽 Show Answer


Number (4): Everything in this space must add up to 4.

🔽 Show Answer

Tip: Use the more complex rules backward; fill in tricky zones first, then wrap the remaining dominoes into the free space.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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