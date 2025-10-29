NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 30-October-2025

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

Down

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers are coming soon. Check back shortly!

🔽 Show

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Real Reason Bruce Willis Agreed to be on “Friends”
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2017
Parvati Shallow on Survivor
“I Went Back For The Money”: Survivor Star, Parvati Shallow On Why She Went Back To The Show
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2025
Comedy Central Will Celebrate the Holidays with Three Specials
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2017
Alien Highway
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alien Highway
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2019
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 1.14 Review: “The Ebony Falcon”
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2014
CBS Was Warned about Charlie Rose and Sexual Misconduct
3 min read
May, 6, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.