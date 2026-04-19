NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 19-April-2026

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

The Notorious ___ (longtime Supreme Court nickname)

🔽 Show

Islamic equivalent of kosher

🔽 Show

Repent for one’s wrongs

🔽 Show

Warrior with throwing stars called shuriken

🔽 Show

Camera brand that really had a moment?

🔽 Show

Down

3:2 or 5:4

🔽 Show

Like some light hair and light ales

🔽 Show

Weed

🔽 Show

Nickname for Henry

🔽 Show

News story from an undisclosed source

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Morgan Freeman’s Scathing Comments About Trump Bring His Felonies Back Into The Spotlight
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2026
30 People Share Life Advice Everyone Under 30 Should Know
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Here Are A Few Of My Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about History’s “More Power”
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2022
Man Pretends To Fall For A Scam Leading To Hilarious Two-Week-Long Back-And-Forth
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
50 Unsettling Posts From This Instagram Account Dedicated To Sharing Cursed And Weird Pics
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.