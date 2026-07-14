NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 14-July-2026

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 14-July-2026

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Down

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Creepy Lady Tries Entering Changing Room With Mom And Girls, Calls Mom Racist For Stopping Her
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
38 Disturbing Theories About Disney Movies, As Shared By People Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Someone Asks People To Draw A Cat Using This Template And People Create The Wildest Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Nigerian Photographer Exposes The Truth Behind His Instagram-Worthy Photos (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Artist Uses Tape Instead Of Paint To Create Beautiful Street Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Winter Is Magic, It’s A Fairy Tale In Which We Are The Main Characters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025