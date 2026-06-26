“WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!”: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

We humans have an innate urge to lay our hands on things. And while it’s not just reasonable, but advisable with cats and dogs, there are plenty of objects—living and inanimate—that we should approach only with our eyes.
However, as the subreddit r/WhyWouldYouTouchThat shows, not everyone is that careful. Whether they’re fearless or just completely clueless, some of us just cannot resist poking, pinching, and prodding everything from venomous critters to radioactive waste.
Mandatory “don’t try this at home!”
#1 Can You Tell Me What Is This Little Shiny One?
BigOlPenDisorder: Half life of cobalt 60 is ~5 years so it should be practically non-radioactive (manufactured in ’63)
But still, why
Image source: Ippus_21
#2 A Pregnant Black Widow. Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope
Image source: IsolationOfAwesome
#3 Oooh, That’s Going To Sting
This is the Hooded Pitohui. These adorable little orioles are poisonous to touch because of the malarid beetles that they eat, exhibiting feathers which, when touched, can cause burning and irritation. If the toxin is ingested, it causes respiratory paralysis, similarly to cobra venom.
Image source: shiriyokup
#4 Found On A Beach In Ireland
Frog_enjoyer123: That’s unfortunately a human mandible
Image source: Xerison
#5 Does This Count?
Image source: TOGCHAMP
#6 That’s A Yellow Bellied Sea Snake Brother
Image source: itpainsohurt
#7 Nope
Image source: theycalledherangel
#8 Does Anyone Know What These Are? Hundreds Washed Up On The Beach Today Miami Beach, Florida
most-perplex9811: By-the-wind sailors (Velella vellela)/Blue sail Jellyfish
Image source: _picture_me_rollin_
#9 Scientific Name Put-Itus Downus
Image source: palace_athene_8640
#10 What Is This? Soft Ball Things Suddenly Fell From The Sky In The Middle Of The Night
these are almost definitely rat poison balls targetted at our dogs. These were thrown directly into our balcony and yard at 3am.
Image source: Einherjeren
#11 My Roommate’s Tetanus Device
Image source: serieousbanana
#12 Sealed Glass Vial On The Beach
Image source: urmomblowsthebest
#13 Swimming With An Absolutely Massive Great White Shark
Image source: bman0424
#14 Strange Insect Web
Image source: imN0tr00t
#15 What On Earth Is This?
Image source: fizzbite
#16 Cow Killer Ant
Image source: froggoboio
#17 Absolute Unit Of A Wasp
Image source: Oldgraytomahawk
#18 My Dad Grabbed A Wild Mouse
Image source: SunnySolarSundance
#19 Found A Severely Dehydrated Redback At Work
Image source: swagggyyyyyyyy
#20 Just Why??
Image source: FGL-art
#21 What Is This?
It was a pill, [illegal substances]
Image source: Crazy_Draw_9490
#22 What Is This Fish? Found In Australia Great Barrier Reef
Baby flying fish
Image source: wobot19
#23 Found This Today At Our Local Thrift Store
Image source: Wienerwrld
#24 A Pet Leech
Image source: Lucy1967
#25 Plastic Suction Tube That Was Found Laying On Top Of Gas Station Trash Can
Image source: ToeKnee724427
#26 Walked Outside And Spotted This Strange Brown Smudge On My Tree
It’s maggots…
Image source: minitaba
#27 Opinion On Black Liquid Or Ooze Which Seems To Be Coming From A Tree
Image source: reddit.com
#28 The Humble House Centipede
Image source: naugahyde_vapor
#29 Found This During Low Tide
Image source: _picture_me_rollin_
#30 Is This A Tick Of Some Kind? In Southern Michigan
Image source: SuperVDF
#31 A Tiny Alligator Snapping Turtle
Image source: Quick-Incident-4351
#32 Don’t Boil Or Season It
Image source: pinkcrab18
#33 Can You Guess What This Is?
Image source: mlatiblat
#34 This Is Some Nonsense
Image source: SnowflakeRene
#35 What Is She?
Image source: Archdeacon_Airplane
#36 What This?
that is a man o’ war! it’s kind of like a jellyfish, though it isn’t actually one. the “balloon”/sail is safe to touch, but please don’t, in the future! if any tentacles are still attached/wrapped around the balloon, they can hurt you VERY badly. the stinging cells remain active after passing and can cause some very severe pain, and worse in some rare circumstances!
Image source: Existing_Asparagus39
#37 Found Out A Day Later This Is A Highly Venomous Cane Toad
Image source: hi-im-nick
#38 What Is This?
Image source: pierogi_slut
#39 Hmmm
Image source: Frostbite2000
#40 I Work For The Airlines And Found This In The Cargo Pit In The Plane… It’s Hard As A Rock
Image source: smthsmthinsidejoke
#41 10/10 Would Not Touch Or Bring Home!
Image source: ResearchSchmeSearch
#42 Tiny Shiny Black Things On Patch Of Driveway, Maybe Some Kind Of Seed?
Image source: blinkos
#43 What The Hell Did I Find On The Side Of The Road
Image source: mrs_adhd
#44 What’s This Black Stuff Under My Sink
Image source: buttnibbler
#45 Just For Confirmation…is This A Brown Recluse? (Midwest USA)
Image source: Pristine-Positive648
#46 Tonsil Boulder That Fell Out Of My GF’s Mouth This Morning 😭
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Taking A Break From Cleaning The Septic Tank For A Nice Handful Of Bacon
Image source: Silly-Mountain-6702
#48 But Why
Image source: thedarwinking
#49 What Is This? Found In [florida] Ocean. It’s Heavy, Rubbery, A Bit Squishy
Image source: 18SmallDogsOnAHorse
#50 Juvenile Eastern Brown Snake, Second Most Venomous In The World
Image source: cuntygoat
#51 Saw Someone Posting A Pic Of Moth. Let Me Introduce You To Megaloblatta Longipennis
Image source: RulerK
#52 Book With Growth
Image source: Kay_of_all_trades
#53 Why, You Say? For Science!
Image source: rolandglassSVG
#54 Look At This Beautiful Baby Girl I Found On My Plants Today 🥰
Image source: realliveanimals
#55 The Tattoo Is Sick, But Whywouldyoutouchthat
Image source: MininoDeivid
#56 Found This Unidentified Sea Creature
Image source: ComeflywithEm
#57 What In Gods Green Earth Did I Pull Up
Image source: DirectorHuman5467
#58 What Is This Sea Creature That My Children Found Washed Up On The Shore? [east Coast Of Canada]
Image source: Liz__Gloss
#59 What Kind Of Mosquito Is This?😳😳
Image source: Darklight964
#60 Is This A Moldy Tomato?! Why Is It So Big?!
Image source: Dapper_Price7069
#61 Friend Found These On A Beach On The East Side Of Hawaii Island
Image source: sachacura
#62 What Is The Orange Mold In This Bread?
Image source: Substantial_Yak9006
#63 The Chinese Giant Salamander Is The Largest Amphibian In The World And Can Reach A Length Of Almost 2 Meters (6 Ft) And A Weight Of 60 Kilograms (130 Lb)
Image source: alexthagreat98
#64 Dense Rubber-Like Slab Washed Up On The Beach – So Of Course We Gotta Touch It
Image source: the1un1corn
#65 Scientists Have Discovered The Largest Spider Web Covering 106 Square Meters With 111,000 Spiders Belonging To Two Different Species Who Are Rivals, Coexist Together
Image source: EVD27
#66 A Prickly “Stick” Insect
Image source: chibiRuka
#67 What Is This Called?
Image source: Spiritual-Macaron-13
#68 Oh Hell Naw
Image source: StormLokiPeco
#69 What Is This
Image source: Ok_Profession_990
#70 It’s Fluffy And Pretty And I Have Too Touch It
Image source: MoonlitReigns
#71 Nope And Never
Image source: Snoo_89466
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