“WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!”: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

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We humans have an innate urge to lay our hands on things. And while it’s not just reasonable, but advisable with cats and dogs, there are plenty of objects—living and inanimate—that we should approach only with our eyes.

However, as the subreddit r/WhyWouldYouTouchThat shows, not everyone is that careful. Whether they’re fearless or just completely clueless, some of us just cannot resist poking, pinching, and prodding everything from venomous critters to radioactive waste.

Mandatory “don’t try this at home!”

#1 Can You Tell Me What Is This Little Shiny One?

BigOlPenDisorder: Half life of cobalt 60 is ~5 years so it should be practically non-radioactive (manufactured in ’63)

But still, why

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Ippus_21

“WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!”: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

#2 A Pregnant Black Widow. Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: IsolationOfAwesome

#3 Oooh, That’s Going To Sting

This is the Hooded Pitohui. These adorable little orioles are poisonous to touch because of the malarid beetles that they eat, exhibiting feathers which, when touched, can cause burning and irritation. If the toxin is ingested, it causes respiratory paralysis, similarly to cobra venom.

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: shiriyokup

#4 Found On A Beach In Ireland

Frog_enjoyer123: That’s unfortunately a human mandible

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Xerison

#5 Does This Count?

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: TOGCHAMP

#6 That’s A Yellow Bellied Sea Snake Brother

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  itpainsohurt

#7 Nope

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: theycalledherangel

#8 Does Anyone Know What These Are? Hundreds Washed Up On The Beach Today Miami Beach, Florida

most-perplex9811: By-the-wind sailors (Velella vellela)/Blue sail Jellyfish

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: _picture_me_rollin_

#9 Scientific Name Put-Itus Downus

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  palace_athene_8640

#10 What Is This? Soft Ball Things Suddenly Fell From The Sky In The Middle Of The Night

these are almost definitely rat poison balls targetted at our dogs. These were thrown directly into our balcony and yard at 3am.

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Einherjeren

#11 My Roommate’s Tetanus Device

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: serieousbanana

#12 Sealed Glass Vial On The Beach

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: urmomblowsthebest

#13 Swimming With An Absolutely Massive Great White Shark

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: bman0424

#14 Strange Insect Web

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  imN0tr00t

#15 What On Earth Is This?

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  fizzbite

#16 Cow Killer Ant

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: froggoboio

#17 Absolute Unit Of A Wasp

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Oldgraytomahawk

#18 My Dad Grabbed A Wild Mouse

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: SunnySolarSundance

#19 Found A Severely Dehydrated Redback At Work

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: swagggyyyyyyyy

#20 Just Why??

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: FGL-art

#21 What Is This?

It was a pill, [illegal substances]

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Crazy_Draw_9490

#22 What Is This Fish? Found In Australia Great Barrier Reef

Baby flying fish

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: wobot19

#23 Found This Today At Our Local Thrift Store

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Wienerwrld

#24 A Pet Leech

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Lucy1967

#25 Plastic Suction Tube That Was Found Laying On Top Of Gas Station Trash Can

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: ToeKnee724427

#26 Walked Outside And Spotted This Strange Brown Smudge On My Tree

It’s maggots…

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: minitaba

#27 Opinion On Black Liquid Or Ooze Which Seems To Be Coming From A Tree

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: reddit.com

#28 The Humble House Centipede

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  naugahyde_vapor

#29 Found This During Low Tide

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  _picture_me_rollin_

#30 Is This A Tick Of Some Kind? In Southern Michigan

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  SuperVDF

#31 A Tiny Alligator Snapping Turtle

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Quick-Incident-4351

#32 Don’t Boil Or Season It

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  pinkcrab18

#33 Can You Guess What This Is?

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: mlatiblat

#34 This Is Some Nonsense

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: SnowflakeRene

#35 What Is She?

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Archdeacon_Airplane

#36 What This?

that is a man o’ war! it’s kind of like a jellyfish, though it isn’t actually one. the “balloon”/sail is safe to touch, but please don’t, in the future! if any tentacles are still attached/wrapped around the balloon, they can hurt you VERY badly. the stinging cells remain active after passing and can cause some very severe pain, and worse in some rare circumstances!

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Existing_Asparagus39

#37 Found Out A Day Later This Is A Highly Venomous Cane Toad

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: hi-im-nick

#38 What Is This?

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: pierogi_slut

#39 Hmmm

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Frostbite2000

#40 I Work For The Airlines And Found This In The Cargo Pit In The Plane… It’s Hard As A Rock

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: smthsmthinsidejoke

#41 10/10 Would Not Touch Or Bring Home!

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: ResearchSchmeSearch

#42 Tiny Shiny Black Things On Patch Of Driveway, Maybe Some Kind Of Seed?

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: blinkos

#43 What The Hell Did I Find On The Side Of The Road

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: mrs_adhd

#44 What’s This Black Stuff Under My Sink

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: buttnibbler

#45 Just For Confirmation…is This A Brown Recluse? (Midwest USA)

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Pristine-Positive648

#46 Tonsil Boulder That Fell Out Of My GF’s Mouth This Morning 😭

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Taking A Break From Cleaning The Septic Tank For A Nice Handful Of Bacon

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Silly-Mountain-6702

#48 But Why

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: thedarwinking

#49 What Is This? Found In [florida] Ocean. It’s Heavy, Rubbery, A Bit Squishy

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: 18SmallDogsOnAHorse

#50 Juvenile Eastern Brown Snake, Second Most Venomous In The World

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: cuntygoat

#51 Saw Someone Posting A Pic Of Moth. Let Me Introduce You To Megaloblatta Longipennis

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: RulerK

#52 Book With Growth

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Kay_of_all_trades

#53 Why, You Say? For Science!

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: rolandglassSVG

#54 Look At This Beautiful Baby Girl I Found On My Plants Today 🥰

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: realliveanimals

#55 The Tattoo Is Sick, But Whywouldyoutouchthat

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: MininoDeivid

#56 Found This Unidentified Sea Creature

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: ComeflywithEm

#57 What In Gods Green Earth Did I Pull Up

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: DirectorHuman5467

#58 What Is This Sea Creature That My Children Found Washed Up On The Shore? [east Coast Of Canada]

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Liz__Gloss

#59 What Kind Of Mosquito Is This?😳😳

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Darklight964

#60 Is This A Moldy Tomato?! Why Is It So Big?!

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Dapper_Price7069

#61 Friend Found These On A Beach On The East Side Of Hawaii Island

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: sachacura

#62 What Is The Orange Mold In This Bread?

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Substantial_Yak9006

#63 The Chinese Giant Salamander Is The Largest Amphibian In The World And Can Reach A Length Of Almost 2 Meters (6 Ft) And A Weight Of 60 Kilograms (130 Lb)

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: alexthagreat98

#64 Dense Rubber-Like Slab Washed Up On The Beach – So Of Course We Gotta Touch It

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: the1un1corn

#65 Scientists Have Discovered The Largest Spider Web Covering 106 Square Meters With 111,000 Spiders Belonging To Two Different Species Who Are Rivals, Coexist Together

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: EVD27

#66 A Prickly “Stick” Insect

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: chibiRuka

#67 What Is This Called?

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  Spiritual-Macaron-13

#68 Oh Hell Naw

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: StormLokiPeco

#69 What Is This

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: Ok_Profession_990

#70 It’s Fluffy And Pretty And I Have Too Touch It

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source: MoonlitReigns

#71 Nope And Never

&#8220;WHY WOULD YOU TOUCH THAT?!&#8221;: 71 Things That Should Really Be Left Alone

Image source:  Snoo_89466

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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