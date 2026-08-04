NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 04-August-2026

by

The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 04-August-2026

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Down

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
13 New Webcomics With Unpredictable Endings By Adam Ellis
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Meet Toast, The Cute NY Rescue Puppy With A Floppy Tongue
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Allison Williams Joins the A Series of Unfortunate Events Cast
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2018
“So Half Of Instagram Was Fake?”: Here Are All The Stars Hit Hard by Instagram’s Bot Cleanup
3 min read
May, 12, 2026
Our Satirical Cartoons Show The Shocking Reality Of Modern Day Society
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
142 Times People Found Stuff In Their Parents’ Houses That Was Too Weird For Them To Handle
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025