“Actually Parent Him”: Nursery Sparks Unexpected Debate After Dad’s Complaint Goes Viral

A father’s complaint about his daughter’s nursery nap has sparked a surprisingly heated parenting debate online.
Tom Foins found himself at the center of a firestorm after sharing that his two-year-old daughter napped for more than two hours on her first day at nursery.
What followed was a wave of furious reactions, with commenters questioning his parenting, defending exhausted childcare workers, and asking exactly what he thought the nursery had done wrong.
One person reacted, “Then take the little one outside and actually parent him, done deal problem gone.”
A father joked on social media that his daughter’s two-hour nursery nap had left him with a “lawsuit” on his hands
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Foins shared a screenshot from a tracking app showing that his youngest daughter had slept from 11:37 a.m. to 1:48 p.m. on her first day at nursery.
His caption read, “The youngest’s first day at nursery today and fair to say I have a lawsuit on my hands.”
The legal threat was not serious, as Tom was making a tongue-in-cheek joke about what the lengthy daytime nap could mean for bedtime later that evening.
“Into hour 3 of attempting to get her to sleep. I will see you in hell,” he later wrote in the comments of the post.
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As his post garnered millions of views online, people began debating whether the father was making a harmless dad joke or genuinely complaining about his daughter being allowed to sleep at nursery.
“A two-hour nap in the middle of the day is… incredibly normal? What are you suing them for????” one person asked.
Another wrote, “In what world is your kid taking a nap at daycare something you can sue over? Isn’t nap time a staple of daycare?”
Some angry netizens did not find the joke amusing, as they told the dad to “actually parent” his child
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A third commenter asked, “Why are parents recently such psychos?? You’re mad bc your child was allowed to nap? This world is going to hell”.
One commenter, identifying themselves as a daycare teacher, defended the nursery workers and argued that childcare providers cannot simply force a tired child to stay awake.
“Hey, daycare teacher here! If you want to be in control of your child’s sleep schedule, keep them home. It’s as easy as that. We aren’t allowed to keep them up if they are tired. It tells you that their body needs rest,” they wrote.
Others questioned, “Tom, have you ever considered spending time with your kid and not putting them to bed at 6pm?”
One comment read, “If she was tired enough to nap for 2 hours, she needed the f**king nap, Tom.”
“I get that this is supposed to be a joke, but I don’t get the funny part of it. If I were the nursery’s staff, this ain’t joke to me”.
Foins eventually addressed the backlash himself, appearing baffled that so many people had interpreted his joke literally.
According to medical research, a two-hour nap is within the normal range for many two-year-old toddlers
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“Good LORD, the replies and quotes are deranged over this. People (The Americans) actually thinking I’m suing a personal fav,” he wrote.
He also responded to one commenter, writing, “She’s 2 and doesn’t need a nap. It’s also just a little joke…”
According to the Sleep Foundation, children around this age generally need 11 to 14 hours of total sleep over a 24-hour period, including naps.
Some children may require even more, depending on their individual sleep needs.
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There is also no universal rule dictating exactly how long a two-year-old should nap.
The organization notes that many toddlers this age nap for about one to three hours a day, with most transitioning to a single afternoon nap by around 18 to 24 months.
That puts Foins’ daughter’s two-hour-and-11-minute nap well within the range considered normal for a child her age.
The real “nap trap,” however, is that a long or late sleep can make bedtime harder by disrupting a child’s circadian rhythm
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And naps aren’t simply wasted time, as daytime sleep can support important aspects of early childhood development, including memory consolidation, learning, and emotional regulation.
Research has also linked napping in young children with cognitive development and the ability to learn new skills.
There is, however, some truth buried beneath Tom’s dad joke.
A lengthy or late afternoon nap can make it harder for some toddlers to fall asleep at their usual bedtime because they haven’t built up enough sleep pressure after waking.
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Sleep Foundation recommends that a two-year-old’s nap take place relatively early in the afternoon, with the child ideally waking around three to four and a half hours before bedtime so the nap is less likely to interfere with nighttime sleep.
However, if a toddler still needs daytime sleep but is consistently prevented from getting it, they may become overtired and have more difficulty regulating their emotions or settling down at night.
So, while a two-hour nap may make bedtime more challenging for some children, it is well within the normal range for many two-year-olds and can provide important developmental and restorative benefits.
“My mom has been a babysitter for years, and I can say to you fully confident that every kid needs a nap,” one netizen wrote
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