Goldfish Cocktail: I Created My Dream Project Out Of Resin

Hi! My name is Nut Hongloy I am a freelance artist who would like to have my own dream piece of art.

My vision begins with my obsession with seeing the beauty of animals. So I created a work that represents the combination of the animals’ beauty, modernness, and arts together. Best for a gift, home and restaurant decor.

The chosen material is clear resin. I made two versions – sunrise and ocean.

More info: zpellart.com

Goldfish Cocktail & Nut Hongloy

You can see how I created it in the video below:

