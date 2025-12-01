Philip DeFranco: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Philip DeFranco: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Philip DeFranco

December 1, 1985

New York City, New York, US

40 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Philip DeFranco?

Philip James DeFranco is an American YouTube personality known for his rapid-fire delivery and opinionated news commentary. He has cultivated a loyal online community through his engaging discussions.

His first widely noticed work was The Philip DeFranco Show, which began in 2007, offering a unique blend of current events and pop culture. The show quickly gained millions of views, establishing him as a prominent voice on the platform.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in The Bronx, New York City, Philip James Franchini Jr. navigated unstable family conditions, including a mother with alcoholism and an abusive stepfather. He learned early independence while working various jobs to survive.

He enrolled at the University of South Florida, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and East Carolina University, though he ultimately left to pursue his passion for online video creation. He used student loan money to purchase a camera, signaling his true career path.

Notable Relationships

Philip DeFranco has maintained a long-term relationship with Lindsay Doty DeFranco, his wife since March 7, 2015. Their relationship, which began in September 2007, often features in his personal vlogs.

DeFranco shares two sons with Doty DeFranco: Philip James “Trey” DeFranco III and Carter William DeFranco. The couple actively co-parents their children, occasionally including them in family vlogs.

Career Highlights

Philip DeFranco’s primary YouTube channel, launched as sxephil in 2006, evolved into The Philip DeFranco Show, drawing over 6.5 million subscribers. His news commentary series has accumulated billions of views, covering politics, current events, and pop culture.

DeFranco also founded SourceFed, a YouTube-funded news channel, and its spin-off SourceFed Nerd, which achieved over 1.6 million subscribers. He later established Rogue Rocket, his independent production company, for broadened content creation.

To date, DeFranco has won multiple Streamy Awards, including Show of the Year in 2016 for The Philip DeFranco Show, cementing his influence as an internet media pioneer.

Signature Quote

“‘Sup, you beautiful bastards?”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Reasons Why We Never Hear About Kaley Cuoco’s Sister
3 min read
May, 12, 2018
Mom Worries About Canceling Family Trip To France After Entitled 17YO Suddenly Decides Not To Go
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, How And When Did You Discover Your Sexuality?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The 10 Best TV Antiheroes of All-Time
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2016
27 Ultra Private Celebrity Couples Many Don’t Know Exist
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Parents Are Dressing Up Their Daughters As Ruth Bader Ginsburg Because She Was ‘Everything [They] Should Strive For’
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025