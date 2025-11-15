37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

by

Through her career, Angelina Jolie has been cited as the most beautiful and the sexiest woman alive. But she wasn‘t always as classy and elegant as we grew to know her today—almost 30 years ago, the young and fierce starlet had quite a different image. So here‘s a unique opportunity to discover unseen photos of one of the most famous, influential, and highest-paid women in Hollywood before she landed her breakthrough leading role in Iain Softley‘s major crime film Hackers in 1995.

Only 19 at the time, pre-fame Jolie is far from camera shy and seems to be ready to conquer the Hollywood scene, becoming an award-winning actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. In a sultry and provocative photoshoot with LA photographer Marcel Indik, the superstar shows off her curves in revealing outfits while striking seductive poses.

The series of racy photos sparked some discussion online as the images looked more awkward than sexy to some. However, if you pull out your photos from the wild ’90s, I bet Angelina still takes the cake.

More info: marcelindik.com | Instagram | twitter.com | marcelphoto.tumblr.com

#1

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#2

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#3

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#4

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#5

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#6

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#7

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#8

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#9

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#10

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#11

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#12

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#13

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#14

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#15

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#16

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#17

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#18

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#19

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#20

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#21

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#22

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#23

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#24

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#25

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#26

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#27

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#28

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#29

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#30

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#31

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#32

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#33

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#34

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#35

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#36

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

#37

37 Photos Of 19-Year-Old Angelina Jolie On The Cusp Of Fame

Image source: Marcel Indik

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Start Celebrating Sean Astin’s Career After Pics Of Him Holding An Otter Go Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Wanted To Paint And I Ended Up Painting With My Camera
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Shameless
Shameless Season 5 Episode 10 Review: “South Side Rules”
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2015
50 Times People Shamed The Most Annoying Buyers They’ve Encountered Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Beauty Of Dealing With A Year Of Covid-19 Lockdown Directly From My Balcony (20 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
A Collection Of Personal Artworks I Did In January, 2018
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.