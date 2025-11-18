Who Says Work Can’t Be Fun? These 43 Office Supplies Prove It’s Possible

Alright, desk jockeys, get ready to transform your workspace from drab to fab! We’ve rounded up 43 office supplies that are so cool, so quirky, and so downright delightful that they’ll make your coworkers green with envy (and maybe scratch their heads in confusion). These aren’t your run-of-the-mill pens and staplers; we’re talking about conversation starters, productivity boosters, and mood lifters that will make your 9-to-5 a whole lot more bearable.

#1 This Dragon Stapler Will Make Your Desk The Envy Of Westeros

Review: “I bought this for my daughter who loves dragons. She was so delighted to see that it actually works as a stapler too. It made her day, and the bonus is that it works really really well.” – Aimee Safford

Image source: Amazon.com, DA-VINCI

#2 This Yoda Bookend Uses The Force To Keep Your Bookshelf Organized (No Jedi Mind Tricks Required)

Review: “Cute little yoda holding back a mountain of star wars books, whats not to love? Easily put together and the packaging was exceptional. Highly recommend for any star wars, book, lovers in the galaxy!” – carinda johnson

Image source: Amazon.com, Melania Cordima

#3 Need A Stress Buster? These Bubble Wrap Stress Sheets Are Poppin’!

Review: “This was a great little gag gift for somebody who had been dealing with some stress. She appreciated it.” – majic

Image source: Amazon.com

#4 Resin Computer Monitor Frogs Will Make You Smile Every Time You Look Up At Your Monitor

Review: “These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed.” – Mb C

Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer

#5 Uno “The Office” Edition Is For Everyone That Loves Bears, Beets, And Battlestar Galactica

Review: “The Chili pot card adds so much to an already hectic uno game. We played this for four hours and had to take a break so we could breathe because we were laughing so much.” – Bird Hernandez

Image source: Amazon.com, WFisherDoyle

#6 This Meme Mousepad Reminds You That Everything Is, In Fact, Not Fine

Review: “I’ve had this for a year and the stitching has only frayed in one spot. Great for laughs with the coworkers and sending a subtle message to management that you are dying on the inside.” – Amazon Customer

Image source: Amazon.com, Dixie Normous

#7 Your Pens Will Be Feline Fine With This Cute Cat Pen Holder

Review: “My friend loved these cats! I bought them as part of a Christmas gift to an office friend and she absolutely loved them! She has a couple on her desk at work and took 3 for her desk at home.” – kfg905

Image source: Amazon.com, Jessica A.

#8 Make Note-Taking, Journaling, Or Doodling A Wild Adventure With These Cute Animal-Shaped Gel Pens

Review: “I bought these pens for birthday favors and ended up getting more because I just love the way they write! They are so adorable and make your writing look great!” – Katie

Image source: Amazon.com, Bernardo Family

#9 This Darth Vader Pen Holder Is Strong With The Force

Review: “It works perfectly for holding my letter opener and keeping close at hand. I love seeing Darth Vader on his knee hold it up for me. It seems very sturdy and I’m very happy with it.” – Holly Allen

Image source: Amazon.com, Jim Bowlby

#10 Cat Meme Desk Cards Is The Only Therapy You Need

Review: “As a cat lover I treated myself to this for a little bit of cuteness in my boring office. I love it and staff like to come in and change it during the day. Lots of picture options depending on your mood and it doesn’t take up too much desk space.” – Super Pags

Image source: Amazon.com, Wilhelm.Bear

#11 UFO Cow Abduction Desk Decor: The Perfect Gift For The Conspiracy Theorist In Your Life

Review: “My mom is into weird cute things and when I came across this item and saw what it does, I knew I had to get this for her! She absolutely lit up when the cow moo’d as it was being carried away.” – Heather Martinez

Image source: Amazon.com, RK A

#12 Cute Cat Metal Binder Clips: Purr-Fectly Secure Your Papers With A Touch Of Feline Flair!

Review: “Why settle for boring binder clips when you can have cats! These are awesome, all the normal functionality of a binder clip but its a cute little cat.” – K. Love

Image source: Amazon.com, J. Dervan

#13 Get The Mini Garbage Trash Pen Holder And Keep Your Desk Clean

Review: “I love these little things. Gave one to my wife for her desk at work and I have the other one on my desk. I fill it up with gum wrappers and other little debris that I need to discard from my desk.” – T Mowers

Image source: Amazon.com, John Doe

#14 Pig Man Sensory Stress Relief Toy: Squeal With Delight, Not Stress!

Review: “This was a gif to my grandson. He absolutely loves it and so do his friends. They all wanted to play with it.” – Theodore D. Malloy, C.P.E.

Image source: Amazon.com, T. Jones

#15 These Mini Ramen Noodles Shape Erasers Will Slurp Up Your Mistakes

Review: “These erasers erase very well. I personally love that they are in the shape of top ramen. They have been fun erasers for my family. My kids liked that they came in little top ramen packs.” – havenwolf

Image source: Amazon.com, GLADFam88

#16 This Resin Frog Statue Is The Ultimate Potty Humour Desktop Accessory

Review: “This turned out to be a lot nicer that I anticipated. I knew it was going to look nice but the quality and sturdiness is outstanding! Gave it as a gift and my sister LOVED it!” – Steven J. Dziki

Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer

#17 This Shortcut Sticker Is The Secret Weapon For Every Person Who Is Chained To Their Computer

Review: “Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can’t remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!” – Candice M Eaker

Image source: Amazon.com, The.Allie.Mae

#18 Desk Accessories Just Got A Whole Lot More Fun With This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder

Review: “I had been looking all over for some type of holder to hold about 20 coffee packets. We live in our fifth wheel and everyone who sees this raves over it. It’s super strong for its purpose and was a blast to put together (in about 15 mins.). I did use a bit of glue to keep the little hitch in place but it’s adorable on my counter and matches my aqua kitchen accessories. I’m thinking about getting another to hold our packets of water supplements.” – Shawna Nero Newton

Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer

#19 Need A Little Pick-Me-Up? This Clapping Monkey Tape Dispenser Will Make You Smile

Review: “Most amazing office tool I’ve ever owned. It never gets old. I actually get excited when I need a piece of tape and the little monkey claps his symbols.” – Rebecca White

Image source: Amazon.com, LYNETTE STATON

#20 Tiny Violin: The Soundtrack To Your Co-Workers’s Sob Story

Review: “I saw this in a video and thought it was so funny and I wanted one. It’s better than I thought it would be. Good quality and the sound is louder than you’d expect.” – Tyler

Image source: Amazon.com, Rachel

#21 No More Mental Meltdowns! This Squishy Brain Is Your Stress Buster

Review: “I was so exited for this product to arrive and it didn’t disappoint! It is so much fun to play with and I’m looking forward to using it while I study to see if it will help me focus! It’s fun for kids and adults!” –annonymous

Image source: Amazon.com, Marina & Pavel Economides

#22 Who’s The Top Dog Of Office Supplies? The Hot Dog Stapler, Obviously!

Review: “Functional stapler with a cute design! Got it as a birthday gift for a girl in my office! She loves it and it’s a big conversation starter on our small office! It’s perfect! The hot dog is very sturdy and doesn’t impact the function or use of the stapler at all.” – Chelsea Davis

Image source: Amazon.com, Joanna

#23 These Fruit Shape Sticky Notes Are A-Peel-Ing To All The Senses!

Review: “These are so cute. They look like real fruit but are sticky notes. They stick really well and come in a nice variety of fruit themed shapes including strawberries, apples, oranges, and mangoes. I love them Good purchase and great value for the price.” – Sam P

Image source: Amazon.com, Mackenzie

#24 Don’t Play Dead, Get The Office Possum And Embrace The Mess!

Review: “Nothing to dislike!! We got this for my daughter for mothers day because Possum is my 6yr old granddaughters nick name so it was the perfect gift!! My daughter works at a busy doctors office and the whole crew( including the dr have had so much fun with this hideous plastic creature🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 HIGHLY recommend!!” – Sherry

Image source: Amazon.com, Sherry

#25 Kick Back And Relax At Your Desk With The Foot Hammock

Review: “This works great, i recommended it to my co workers.. we all work from home and this is a great little asset to be able to hold your feet up. Alternating your feet helps a lot.. this is adjustable to raise or lower it.. you can drill it to your desk or use the clamps. I chose to use the clamps and works great. I would recommend it.” – Lilme

Image source: Amazon.com, Kat Cing

#26 Don’t Let Your Ideas Get Burnt! Write Them Down On These Toaster Sticky Notes

Review: “This is a gift for my mum for her desk at work. She is going to love it. Its not massive that it will take up too much room. It is multi-functional and very pretty. Would recommend if you are looking for something to get the job done and look nice doing it.” – Téa

Image source: Amazon.com, Serena

#27 Gun Shape Ballpoint Pens: Write With A Bang!

Review: “These are such a great gift idea. They are a great novelty and i love how you can actually maneuver the small parts. They also write very well, but make no mistake these are a novelty.” – Dave’s Travels

Image source: Amazon.com, Haley Fox Blog

#28 These Cat Shape Hooks Are The Cat’s Meow For A Clutter-Free Workspace

Review: “I bought the 2 pack. One for me and one for a coworker to hang our headsets on our computer monitors. They’re cute and keep our headsets off our desktops when not in use.” – Trice

Image source: Amazon.com, Bria S

#29 Donkey Desktop Memo Holder: Your Desk Just Got A Whole Lot More Hee-Haw!

Review: “This is the cutest little donkey that I have ever seen. It is so well designed and modern. I love minimalism and it looks perfect on my desk. He adds cheer on my busy days and he adds humor when I am stressed at work.” – sandrab

Image source: Amazon.com, Claudia Reiermann

#30 This Is The Only Right Way To Do Motivational Sayings 

Review: “The quality exceeded my expectations. It fits perfectly in my home office. It blends well with existing decor. Worth every penny. No regrets!” – c u la

Image source: Amazon.com, Vanessa

#31 This Might Be The Crappiest Tape Dispenser You Have Ever Seen

Review: “I purchased this as part of a secret Santa gift. My coworkers all LOVED it (I work in construction with all men), the favorite part was the paper clips inside the toilet. They stick to the butt of the man when you pick him up! Lol” – Kacy Carman

Image source: Amazon.com, Sally Gonzales

#32 This Hype Button Is The Ultimate Attention-Grabber

Review: “The Hype Button has transformed our office atmosphere, instantly adding joy and celebration to our victories. Its vibrant design and cheerful sound make it a hit with everyone. Plus, its durability ensures it’s always ready to hype up our successes. A must-have for any workplace looking to inject a bit of fun into the daily grind.” – Brittany White

Image source: Amazon.com, Awesome Wood Things

#33 Show Off Your Personality (and Your ID) With These Funny Lanyards

Review: “I bought this product for my friend. We work in a bakery and have to carry our badges and name tags. This holder is prefect, and the quality is very durable! Worth the money for sure.” – Tonya Smith

Image source: Amazon.com, Ellen Perry

#34 Make A Statement With This Jumbo Pencil

Review: “I got this for a colleague who has a weird affinity for only writing with pencils. He even has two pencil cups on his desk – one for regular-sized pencils and one for shorties that have been sharpened a lot but still have some life left. This one now sits prominently in the middle of his desk and it’s a great punchline that it’s actually functional.” – Just Joe

Image source: Amazon.com, SCW

#35 Desk Job Got You Down? Take A Swing At Boredom With Desktop Tetherball

Review: “Talk about a throwback to my elementary school days when we would BOLT to the tetherball pole for recess! Love love love it!! I have it on my WFH desk and when a meeting gets dull, I play a round! So fun. And the little quirky book is cute too.” – Opie

Image source: Amazon.com, J Bougewa

#36 Monday Blues? These Funny Notepads Will Give You A Giggle

Review: “Got this for my mom. She’s always putting out fires and talking about how stressful her job is so I thought these would be perfect for her. She laughed so hard when she saw these, and she really likes them. She can relate to them!” – SD

Image source: Amazon.com, yankee14

#37 Feeling Like A Threat Level Midnight? This Michael Scott Mood Magnet Gets It.

Review: “The sizing was perfect, not too big but big enough to see detail in Michael’s expressions. I use it as decor on my work desk so everyone can have an idea on my mood that day :)” – Caitlynn 

Image source: Amazon.com

#38 Floppy Disk Coasters: A Throwback Thursday Must-Have For Your Desk

Review: “These coaster are great. They are such a great conversation starter. The coaster are very cute, and sturdy. They are easy to clean. I love the coaster, and I plan on getting more because they are cute and unique, and I love them.” – Anita

Image source: Amazon.com, E. G.

#39 Switching Privacy Door Sign: Your Mood, Your Rules, Your Sign

Review: “This has been so handy to have in the office that my office neighbor bought one too! Great way to let people know if you’re in a meeting, welcome or busy! Quality is good and it is holding well to my door.” – SH

Image source: Amazon.com, Sunil G. Menon

#40 Hamster Shape Wireless Mouse: Clickety-Click With A Cute Critter!

Review: “I saw a picture of this little mouse (hamster) someplace and thought it was adorable. Of course I found it by searching Amazon and had to have it. It’s even cuter in person and works really well. I have small hands and it’s a perfect fit too. I’m very happy with it! :)” – Nevam

Image source: Amazon.com, clover0323

#41 Kung Fu Grip For Your Phone: The Panda Smartphone Stand Is A Desk Essential!

Review: “I love pandas & when I saw this adorable panda phone holder I had to get it for my office desk! Its super cute & holds my phone great! I love this phone holder! Its a great addition a to my desk.” – Rob Huggins

Image source: Amazon.com, HELPFUL REVIEWER 👍🏻

#42 Spice Up Your Stationery Game With These Hilarious Pens

Review: “I love these pens. There is something amusing to me about profanity on a pen. Maybe that makes me immature… so… great gift for the immature man in your life. 5 stars.” – Ed

Image source: Amazon.com, D. M.

#43 Pens With Snarky Quotes: Because Sarcasm Is Your Love Language

Review: “These pens were so freakin funny! I had a great time handing them out to coworkers in the office who got a good laugh out of them as well. The pens are actually really nice and write well also, so I would totally recommend!” – Ash

Image source: Amazon.com, Michelle Mellott

