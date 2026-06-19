Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom’s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like

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They say a person’s appetite grows while eating, and one man has just found out how blinding it can be.

The guy and his partner took one of their friends and her son to Disneyland and on a cruise. It wasn’t going that well, but they sucked it up and went through with it anyway.

Since the whole thing was such a drag, the couple no longer plans to bring them on any more trips, and this is making their friend furious.

In his post on r/AITAH, the man explained that for some reason, she feels entitled to more free vacations and is guilt-tripping him into paying for another one.

Being a good friend and getting taken advantage of aren’t always easy to tell apart at first

Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom’s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like

And some entitled people might use it to see how far they can go

Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like

Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like

Image credits: Childfree_Throwaway3

People who read the man’s story were absolutely appalled by the woman’s behavior

Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like
Guy Refuses To Keep Funding Single Mom&#8217;s Vacation After Realizing What Her Kid Is Like

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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