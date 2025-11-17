50 Beautiful Vintage Photos That Give Us A Better Understanding Of The Past (New Pics)

by

There’s this phenomenon, known as anemoia, which describes a longing for the past that you were too young to experience. However, there is a way to scratch this itch. Well, kind of.

Vintage black-and-white images have this undeniable charm that can take us on a journey through time, to a period when the internet, touchscreens, and artificial intelligence didn’t exist and television was just starting to enter people’s lives.

They offer us a glimpse into historical events that we would all love to have been a part of, and the Facebook page Old Photos has collected some of the most incredible examples for everyone who is feeling… a little anemoic.

#1 A Stylish Family Outing In 1946

#2 Net Fix And Chill, 1912

#3 An Apsaroke Man On Horseback, 1908

#4 Formal Portraits Rarely Featured Smiles, But They Can Be Found In Photographs Of Daily Life During This Period. South Carolina, 1912

#5 The Puddle Jumper, 1934

#6 4 Boys Jamming, 1928,

#7 Two Girls Pose With Their Snow Fort, 1910

#8 Motorcycle Female Officers, Los Angeles, 1927

#9 Two Sisters, Florence And Susie Friermuth Arrested For Moonshining During The Prohibition, 1921

#10 A Bautiful Married Couple From 1940

#11 A Happy Family Taking Home Their Book Haul From The Cincinnati Library Bookmobile In 1940

#12 Three Women In Marshall, Texas, 1899

#13 A Beautiful Couple In Venice, 1890s

#14 A Woman Charges Her Electric Car In Her Garage, 1912

#15 A Woman In Motorcycling Clothing, France, 1905

#16 Montreal Playgrounds Were On Another Level Back Then, 1950s

#17 Roller Skating, 1930s

#18 Two Gentlemen And Their Absolutely Delightful Double-Walking-Stick-Wielding Dog, 1890s

#19 A Father Helping His Son Feed A Giraffe At London Zoo

#20 Woman Riding A Very Early Scooter, 1916

#21 Female Swimmer Posing On The Beach. France, 1925

#22 Little Big Man From The Netherlands, 1904

#23 Hong Kong In The 1950s

#24 Original Photo Of The Discovery Of The Tomb Of Tutankhamun, 1922

#25 Children Playing On A Cart In Harlem, New York, 1920s

#26 The Elegance On The Streets Of New York City In 1928

#27 A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s

#28 Postwoman From The 1910s

#29 A Man Trying The Coca Cola Drink For The First Time, France, 1950

#30 Little Girl Getting Water At The Farm, Maine, 1942

#31 Night Fishing In Hawaii, 1948

#32 Going To The Beach With Style In 1915

#33 Three Ladies At The Beach, 1895

#34 Welsh Woman Washing Her Mine-Working Husband, 1931

#35 New York City After A Snowstorm In 1888

#36 A Little Boy Getting Examined By A Doctor, 1940

#37 Miss Perfect Posture Contest Winners At A Chiropractors Convention, 1956

#38 Two Young Girls Playing With A Doll House, 1850s-1860s

#39 Photographer Suspended From A Crane Takes Pictures Of The Streets In London, 1929

#40 Carving The Eye Of Thomas Jefferson, Mount Rushmore, 1936

#41 A Woman Stands While Riding Her Motorcycle, 1920s

#42 Old Fashioned Roller Skates Photo, 1910

#43 Friends Having A Picnic 137 Years Ago!

#44 Three Sisters Mounting Horses, 1914

#45 Hershey Factory Workers Individually Wrapping By Hand, 1937

#46 Take Your Walkman To The Beach In 1923

#47 Two Young Ladies Driving And Riding In A Lawson’s Motor Wheel Of 1902

#48 People Of Rural Norway, 1900s

#49 A Couple In A Model T Ford At Balanced Rock, Colorado, 1920s. (Click To See The Full Image)

#50 Family Time At The Niagara River, 1890s

Patrick Penrose
