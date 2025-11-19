50 Times Sexists Tried To Explain Women But Ended Up Embarrassing Themselves (New Pics)

by

Being a woman is exhausting.

Not just because you have to think about your safety in ways others don’t, manage a 28-day hormonal cycle, or work twice as hard to climb the career ladder. But also because, somehow, women still have to listen to men confidently spewing nonsense about their bodies, experiences, and lives as if they’re the experts.

It happens so often that Reddit has an entire community—Not How Girls Work—dedicated to calling it out. Here, the most laughably wrong takes on women get the mockery they deserve, giving everyone a space to collectively cringe and commiserate.

See the subreddit’s best (or worst) posts below and join us in venting in the comments.

#1 Abortion Rights Are Human Rights. It’s A Fact

Image source: sarthakgiri98

#2 This Doesn’t Get Talked About Enough

Image source: Shari_Teja

#3 Vp Kamala Harris On Aspiration

Image source: DiceSMS

#4 “Just Sharing Something That Could Be Pertinent To This Conversation.”

Image source: getsyvie

#5 Truer Words Have Not Been Spoken

Image source: Yer_aharrywizard

#6 Well… It’s True. Unfortunately

Image source: sarthakgiri98

#7 This Is How Girls Work

Image source: depressedsinnerxiii

#8 This

Image source: peachprc

#9 Women Aren’t Rehabilitation Centers For Badly Raised Men 💯

Image source: iamchiomaa__

#10 Double Standards

Image source: MrEricGz, vocalcry

#11 Points Were Made

Image source: SarahIsJustHere

#12 I Agree With The Comment

Image source: plantedcactuses

#13 This One Article:

Image source: HxntaixLoli

#14 Thank God We Don’t Have Ankles

Image source: Yer_aharrywizard

#15 Back Pain Is A Serious Issue

Image source: oldenoughtosay

#16 They Go Crazy When You Say This

Image source: AnonymousNeverKnown

#17 Nice Guys™

Image source: Mercarcher

#18 The Reply K****d Me LOL

Image source: overmolly

#19 Janine Tate Appreciation Post ✨

Image source: GuadalupaJacobs

#20 Found On Facebook

Image source: SignificanceNo6761

#21 I Had To Change The Original Because It Was Too Perfectly Written

Image source: SmallTimeDevy

#22 A Related Phrase Could Be “Without Your Approval.”

Image source: asadking987

#23 In Light Of Recent Events

Image source: uvulafart

#24 This Is How Girls Work. I’m So Sick Of ‘Happy Wife, Happy Life’ Nonsense Like Us Women Feed On Men’s Misery

Image source: flawl3ssnbrwn

#25 Women Really Are Not Safe Anywhere

Image source: Decent-Place-3398

#26 That’s…

Image source: AdProper2050

#27 😳 Someone Needs Anatomy Lessons

Image source: Tinymetalhead

#28 Priorities

Image source: Demando12

#29 Yep

Image source: Shoddy-Smile-6903

#30 Biological Women Don’t Have Hairy Armpits

Image source: joejoe2229

#31 Excuse Me?

Image source: HelpApprehensive2962

#32 A Big Sacrifice

Image source: girlsbian_

#33 Being Against Grooming Means You Hate The Victim!

Image source: ramzpaul

#34 I Admit I’m Not As Advanced As This Guy But This Doesn’t Sound Right

Image source: roofus8658

#35 So Discharge Isn’t Real And Panty Stains Are A Sign Of Infidelity!?!?

Image source: Captionedaccidents

#36 I Didn’t Know It Was Their Job To Cook For You🤔

Image source: Important-Gate4151

#37 Girls Suck At Math

Image source: 9rost

#38 Nothing Screams Romance More Than This

Image source: MhGreatSword

#39 I Thought This Was Serious At First

Image source: Guppywithnolife

#40 How About Not Policing What Women Wear?

Image source: edgyjson

#41 Uh-Oh. That Sounds Like P*do-P*do-P*dophiliaaaaa 🎶

Image source: MT8R1

#42 Wtf I Just Read?

Image source: HistoricalArmadillo4

#43 Every Time I Think Pearl Hits A New Low, She Goes And Outdoes Herself Again

Image source: pearlythingz

#44 They Finally Said The Quiet Part Out Loud

Image source: youngbutnotstupid

#45 I Don’t Think This Holds As Threat Tbh

Image source: TyrantDL

#46 Not Only Stupid But Also Offensive To R*pe Victims

Image source: paleochristcon, notashwee

#47 Girls Over 125 Are Obese I Guess 🤷‍♀️

Image source: CristieBerger

#48 Thanks, Facebook

Image source: petewentz-from-mcr

#49 A Man Questions Whether Forcing R*pe Victims To Give Birth Heals Them

Image source: always-complaining

#50 Step Aside, Feminism—lisa’s Got It All Figured Out, One Perfectly-Timed Snack At A Time!

Image source: 4reddityo

