We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets

by

A long time ago, when I was little, I was spellbound by my grandma’s colorful carpets. Bright flowers adorned dark backgrounds and made me daydream about my great-grandma sitting at home and hand-knotting intricate wool rugs, while she waited for her husband who went to war. 1000 yarn threads for her to weave on the loom while making magic. These are the stories of our ancestors, netting their grief into expressive, bright art.

Making these traditional rugs brought families together, made the home a beautiful place, and passed a tradition from generation to generation. The carpet was not the only dowry the bride received from her mother on her wedding day, she received the history of her family and the craftsmanship like a secret magic spell.

We made this capsule collection to celebrate our heritage and to show the beauty of Romanian traditional art and craft. We spent a few months lurking the Internet for authentic rugs made decades ago. East European tradition is amazing and despite being disrupted by communism it survived and deserves celebrating.

It is difficult to imagine us today, sitting for months weaving traditional motifs, thread by a thread when everything can be made fast forward, but it is a nice leap in a dream from the last century.

Coats & styling by Chotronette; Photos by Alexandru Saru; Crowns by Magaela Accessories.

More info: chotronette.com

We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets
We Created A Collection Out Of Our Grandma’s Old Wool Carpets

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing To Do In Your Pastime? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Possible (Hopeful) Arrow Spinoffs After the Series Concludes
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2019
20 Reasons Why Altered Carbon is a Superior Show
3 min read
May, 1, 2019
7 Times Neil Patrick Harris Cosplayed With His Family, And Absolutely Won Halloween
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Italian Artist Creates Gentle And Charming Illustrations That Feel Like A Warm Hug (40 Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
Why Dead Space Should Consider A Mini-Series
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.