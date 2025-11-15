30 People On Twitter Are Sharing How Much Stress They Deal With At Their Jobs That Pay Less Than $40 Grand A Year

Former Westpac CEO David Morgan talked with The Age about life as the head of the company. He said that even though company chief executives are “ridiculously overpaid”, they feel so much pressure that some of them “literally weep” behind closed doors. This caused a huge wave of anger among Twitter users.
People went crazy when Twitter user Frankie Zelnick responded to The Age’s tweet with “Raise your hand if you’ve “literally wept” from stress at a job that paid you less than 40 grand a year”. There’s a common misconception that a lower salary means lower stress levels and that is simply not true. From crying in the bathroom to anxiety attacks and serious health issues, the users shared many upsetting stories.
Scroll down and check out some of the most heartbreaking comments Bored Panda picked out from this thread. And if you ever experienced anything like this, remember that you can always share your experience in the comments below.
#1
Image source: TheMissGreen
#2
Image source: bolts6629
#3
Image source: McshaneRachel
#4
Image source: lilcrunchymum
#5
Image source: alannalionheart
#6
Image source: AnxiousPenman
#7
Image source: laurelvail
#8
Image source: lEtoileduWord
#9
Image source: whenisnow12
#10
Image source: MotherhoodnMore
#11
Image source: MTrenchick
#12
Image source: EverAinsley
#13
Image source: literaryetc
#14
Image source: phranqueigh
#15
Image source: SerialSingleMum
#16
Image source: 55bloke
#17
Image source: J_LindsEcho
#18
Image source: NatsMusicTeachr
#19
Image source: lacyspaceycasey
#20
Image source: ImaLuckyGirl246
#21
Image source: HDstarfields
#22
Image source: ShinyFab
#23
Image source: ReneeStephen
#24
Image source: volewriter
#25
Image source: bbbatshit
#26
Image source: GwendolenCrane
#27
Image source: tanurai
#28
Image source: jimbo888
#29
Image source: Latte_Bogan
#30
Image source: OpheliasMarbles
Follow Us