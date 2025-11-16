‘Positivity With A Hint Of Humor’: 50 Of The Most Wholesome Posts Shared In This Instagram Account

It’s not surprising that there is growing evidence that negative news can affect our mental health, notably in the form of increased anxiety, depression and acute stress reactions. Often unknowingly, we devour hours upon hours of negativity, whether it’s endless scrolling on social media or batch coverage of current events which comes straight to your mobile every morning.
So no wonder good news is having a renaissance. Just look at the Instagram account “Tanks Good News,” a powerhouse of lighthearted, wholesome, humorous and overwhelmingly positive content. Created and run by George Resch, aka Tank Sinatra, who aims at highlighting the good instead of the bad, the page today has 2.7 million followers, a number which shows just how thirsty we are for positive content.
Below we collected some of the most wholesome, soothing, and humorous posts from the page to fill your heart with joy, so enjoy! Also, make sure to share this post with anyone who’s been feeling down lately, it works like magic.
#1 Hope This Makes Your Day
Image source: for_pittys
#2 These Are Some Pretty Awesome Selfies
Image source: melissablake
#3 No Caption Needed
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#4 Let’s All Tell Her Congratulations
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#5 Kids Do Better When They Know They Have Someone Who Cares About Them
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#6 A Wedding Based On Loving Service Is Bound To Succeed
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#7 This Is A Great Idea. Also, If You See Me You Can Say “Dad” And The Same Thing And I’ll Handle The Problem
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#8 I Don’t Think He’ll Ever Let Anyone Down In His Life
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#9 She Can Flex Everyday. Congratulations
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#10 Mistaken Love Is Still Love
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#11 This Is Genius
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#12 Don’t Mess With These Kids, They Have Backup
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#13 I’m An Organ Donor, I Won’t Need Them Anymore
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#14 Todd Winn, You Are An Inspiration To People Everywhere Who Are Fighting The Good Fight
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#15 It’s The Happiness In His Eyes For Me
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#16 Yes
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#17 This Is Beautiful. Humanity At Its Best, And Starting Young Too!
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#18 I’m Betting This Will Be My Most Liked Post Of All Time
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#19 Be Like Bill
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#20 Nothing Will Keep This Guy Down
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#21 Never Stop Talking, You Don’t Know Who’s Listening
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#22 If My Grandma Was Still Alive, She’d Be Doing The Same Thing, But Then I Wouldn’t Have Her As My Guardian Angel, So I Guess It’s Even
Image source: conarck
#23 Uuuhhhh Ya Need To Swipe And Finish This Story Right Now
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#24 Small Acts Of Kindness Usually Have The Biggest Impact
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#25 The Best News
Image source: fultonhistory
#26 Everybody Say Happy Birthday Daniel
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#27 Aaaaand Now They’re Bonded For Life
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#28 You Can Feel The Emotion In This Photo
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#29 It May Not Feel Like It Sometimes, But This Is Still Great Point In Time To Be Alive
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#30 What
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#31 Time Released Joy
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#32 She Looks Perfect
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#33 It Ain’t Much, But It’s Honest Work (Sorry That’s The Memer In Me Coming Out)
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#34 A Legend
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#35 Wow I Love This. They Never Stop Being Your Children Do They?
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#36 This Guy Gets It Done
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#37 I Love This Story So Much
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#38 I Would Wear One
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#39 I’m Gonna Need A Minute Pt 2
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#40 I Can’t Imagine Not Being Able To Be Myself Freely, And I Honestly Can’t Even Imagine Anybody Wanting To Live In A World That Doesn’t Afford Everybody That Same Privilege
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#41 Love Always Wins
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#42 Whose Cutting Onions In Here
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#43 Wholesome Dad Award
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#44 He Thought She Looked Pretty. What A Boss
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#45 For All You Women Out There Whole Don’t Look Like You Used To When You Were Younger. Good! Please, Stop Being So Hard On Yourself. You’re Not Supposed To Look That Way Anymore. You’ve Brought Forth Life, Miraculously. That’s Major. I Don’t Look Like I Did When I Was 20 And I Have No Good Excuse And I Love Eating And Hate Moving So I’ll Have To Deal With That Some Other Way
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#46 Mark Cuban
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#47 Friendly Reminder To Be Friendly
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#48 I Can’t Imagine How Tough It Must Be For Teachers To Be Expected To Adapt Immediately And Perfectly To This New System, And Do It All Overnight. I’m Sure This Meant A Lot To The Teacher. Good Job Class, You All Get An A+ From Me
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#49 My Eyes Are Sweating Wow
Image source: tanksgoodnews
#50 I Don’t Know What Chuffed Means But From The Context I’m Pretty Sure It’s Something Good
Image source: lucindalvngstn
