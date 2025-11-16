‘Positivity With A Hint Of Humor’: 50 Of The Most Wholesome Posts Shared In This Instagram Account

It’s not surprising that there is growing evidence that negative news can affect our mental health, notably in the form of increased anxiety, depression and acute stress reactions. Often unknowingly, we devour hours upon hours of negativity, whether it’s endless scrolling on social media or batch coverage of current events which comes straight to your mobile every morning.

So no wonder good news is having a renaissance. Just look at the Instagram account “Tanks Good News,” a powerhouse of lighthearted, wholesome, humorous and overwhelmingly positive content. Created and run by George Resch, aka Tank Sinatra, who aims at highlighting the good instead of the bad, the page today has 2.7 million followers, a number which shows just how thirsty we are for positive content.

Below we collected some of the most wholesome, soothing, and humorous posts from the page to fill your heart with joy, so enjoy! Also, make sure to share this post with anyone who’s been feeling down lately, it works like magic.

#1 Hope This Makes Your Day

Image source: for_pittys

#2 These Are Some Pretty Awesome Selfies

Image source: melissablake

#3 No Caption Needed

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#4 Let’s All Tell Her Congratulations

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#5 Kids Do Better When They Know They Have Someone Who Cares About Them

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#6 A Wedding Based On Loving Service Is Bound To Succeed

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#7 This Is A Great Idea. Also, If You See Me You Can Say “Dad” And The Same Thing And I’ll Handle The Problem

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#8 I Don’t Think He’ll Ever Let Anyone Down In His Life

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#9 She Can Flex Everyday. Congratulations

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#10 Mistaken Love Is Still Love

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#11 This Is Genius

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#12 Don’t Mess With These Kids, They Have Backup ⁣

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#13 I’m An Organ Donor, I Won’t Need Them Anymore

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#14 Todd Winn, You Are An Inspiration To People Everywhere Who Are Fighting The Good Fight

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#15 It’s The Happiness In His Eyes For Me

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#16 Yes

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#17 This Is Beautiful. Humanity At Its Best, And Starting Young Too!

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#18 I’m Betting This Will Be My Most Liked Post Of All Time

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#19 Be Like Bill

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#20 Nothing Will Keep This Guy Down

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#21 Never Stop Talking, You Don’t Know Who’s Listening

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#22 If My Grandma Was Still Alive, She’d Be Doing The Same Thing, But Then I Wouldn’t Have Her As My Guardian Angel, So I Guess It’s Even

Image source: conarck

#23 Uuuhhhh Ya Need To Swipe And Finish This Story Right Now

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#24 Small Acts Of Kindness Usually Have The Biggest Impact

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#25 The Best News

Image source: fultonhistory

#26 Everybody Say Happy Birthday Daniel

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#27 Aaaaand Now They’re Bonded For Life

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#28 You Can Feel The Emotion In This Photo

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#29 It May Not Feel Like It Sometimes, But This Is Still Great Point In Time To Be Alive

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#30 What

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#31 Time Released Joy

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#32 She Looks Perfect

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#33 It Ain’t Much, But It’s Honest Work (Sorry That’s The Memer In Me Coming Out)

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#34 A Legend

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#35 Wow I Love This. They Never Stop Being Your Children Do They?

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#36 This Guy Gets It Done

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#37 I Love This Story So Much

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#38 I Would Wear One

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#39 I’m Gonna Need A Minute Pt 2

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#40 I Can’t Imagine Not Being Able To Be Myself Freely, And I Honestly Can’t Even Imagine Anybody Wanting To Live In A World That Doesn’t Afford Everybody That Same Privilege

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#41 Love Always Wins

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#42 Whose Cutting Onions In Here

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#43 Wholesome Dad Award

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#44 He Thought She Looked Pretty. What A Boss

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#45 For All You Women Out There Whole Don’t Look Like You Used To When You Were Younger. Good! Please, Stop Being So Hard On Yourself. You’re Not Supposed To Look That Way Anymore. You’ve Brought Forth Life, Miraculously. That’s Major. I Don’t Look Like I Did When I Was 20 And I Have No Good Excuse And I Love Eating And Hate Moving So I’ll Have To Deal With That Some Other Way

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#46 Mark Cuban

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#47 Friendly Reminder To Be Friendly

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#48 I Can’t Imagine How Tough It Must Be For Teachers To Be Expected To Adapt Immediately And Perfectly To This New System, And Do It All Overnight. I’m Sure This Meant A Lot To The Teacher. Good Job Class, You All Get An A+ From Me

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#49 My Eyes Are Sweating Wow

Image source: tanksgoodnews

#50 I Don’t Know What Chuffed Means But From The Context I’m Pretty Sure It’s Something Good

Image source: lucindalvngstn

