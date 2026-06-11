Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: “Started Advertising Using Stock Images”

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If I were to ask you what a wedding reception can’t go without—besides the bride and groom, of course—the cake would probably be one of the first things that comes to mind.

But as a regular guest, there’s no point in worrying about whether it will actually make it to table, right? Well, Reddit user Blueblanket8 says she is being blamed for potentially jeopardizing this central piece of the night, even though she had nothing to do with making it!

Her friend, an amateur baker hoping to launch a new business, had volunteered to create the cake for a woman they both know. But after running into last-minute problems, she turned her frustration outward, accusing everyone but herself.

Out of everything you need to worry about before attending a wedding, the cake is not one of them

Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;

Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: “Started Advertising Using Stock Images”

But this woman is being guilt-tripped into taking responsibility for the dumpster fire caused by her friend, an amateur baker

Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;

Image credits: Jordan González / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;

Image credits: semenay erdoğan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;

Image credits: Stockbusters / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;

Image credits: Blueblanket8

People acquitted the woman and said it’s her friend that’s being unreasonable

Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;
Wedding Cake Drama Ruins Friendship: &#8220;Started Advertising Using Stock Images&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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