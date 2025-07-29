30 Pics Of Finnish Cats Living Their Best Winter Life

The chonkier the cat, the more of it there is to hug and love. Four cats who are some of the cutest megafloofs we’ve ever seen are Sämpy and its furry friends Hiskias Hääppönen, Elmeri, and Nelli, all from Northern Finland.

To bring a smile to your face, brighten up your day, and give you a reason to get out of bed in the morning, we’ve compiled the chonkiest, floofiest, and most wholesome pictures of Sämpy and its pals. If you’re up for it, share this list with anyone whom you think is in need of some catto goodness. Remember to upvote your fave Finnish cat photos and scroll down.

We’d love to hug one of these cats and never let go, what with the weather getting chilly and all. What about you, dear Readers? Would you like to have a chonky cat like in these pictures? Perhaps you already own one, in which case, what can you tell us about their character and how to raise them? Share your thoughts with us in the comments and check out Bored Panda’s previous posts about cats here (Curious Zelda), here (Bocco and Zuu), as well as here (cats bond with humans just like dogs and babies).

In an interview with Bored Panda, Riikka Hedman, the owner of Sämpy and the other cats, gave us insights into these majestic animals, their ‘careers’ in publishing, as well how Sämpy became a beloved icon on the internet. Make sure to scroll down for the full interview!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Photo Book

#1

Image source: sampycat

#2

Image source: sampycat

#3

Image source: sampycat

#4

Image source: sampycat

#5

Image source: sampycat

#6

Image source: sampycat

#7

Image source: sampycat

#8

Image source: sampycat

#9

Image source: sampycat

#10

Image source: sampycat

#11

Image source: sampycat

#12

Image source: sampycat

#13

Image source: sampycat

#14

Image source: sampycat

#15

Image source: sampycat

#16

Image source: sampycat

#17

Image source: sampycat

#18

Image source: sampycat

#19

Image source: sampycat

#20

Image source: sampycat

#21

Image source: sampycat

#22

Image source: sampycat

#23

Image source: sampycat

#24

Image source: sampycat

#25

Image source: sampycat

#26

Image source: sampycat

#27

Image source: sampycat

#28

Image source: sampycat

#29

Image source: sampycat

#30

Image source: sampycat

