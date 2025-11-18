North West Gifts Mom Kim Kardashian Necklace With Bizarre Toilet-Themed Engraving For 44th B-Day

An A for effort.

North West gifted her mother, Kim Kardashian, a beautiful diamond necklace in celebration of her 44th birthday—with a bit of an unusual message engraved on it.

The media personality posted a video of the golden necklace to her Instagram story on October 21 and zoomed in to give a closer look at the customized engraving.

Image credits: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

In her video, the media personality said, “North got me this diamond necklace that says ‘Skibidi Toilet,’ wow.”

Her daughter added that it read “Love, North” on the flip side, along with the date of her mother’s birthday. She said she got her the custom necklace “because [she loves] Skibidi Toilet.”

“I do?” Kim asked, shocked. “I do?”

Skibidi Toilet refers to a viral YouTube web series featuring a man’s face popping out of things like toilets and urinals to sing. It follows a fictional war between human-headed toilets and camera-headed men. 

It is also slang that’s largely meaningless but popular with Gen Alpha—those born in 2010 and onwards.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Earlier in the day, Kim posted a few videos showing the other birthday surprises she received.

Her children—North and Chicago, 6, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5—had set up a balloon display with messages and photos of the family attached. 

“Look what Chi Chi and the kids made for me. They made me balloons but with hanging messages and pictures of each of us,” Kim said, as she filmed her dining room filled with dozens of pink and white balloons.

Image credits: kimkardashian

In another video, Kim showed a few balloons with her face stuck to their surfaces. 

When she asked her daughter, “North, did you make these balloons?” the 6-year-old replied, “I didn’t make them… but I bought them for you!”

A few other presents from Kim’s special day were featured, mostly from her children and friends

Image credits: kimkardashian 

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kim was given a plethora of flowers and said, “My kitchen smells like a flower shop! It’s so beautiful, with the most beautiful flowers. Thank you guys so much for sending them to me.”

Her friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson also gifted her three giant black balloons that spelled out her name, along with a figure of Kim in a bikini.

“I just walked into my house. This is a body pillow,” she said, laughing in the video posted to her story. “You guys are insane.”

Image credits: kimkardashian

The day before, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a skintight nude dress, which she referred to as her “birthday suit,” when she attended an early celebration. She had on the Diesel D-Rooney slip dress that sold for $2081.

