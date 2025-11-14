Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Andrew Skowron has been an animal rights activist for over 20 years, and for many years he’s been documenting the reality of animals in factory farms. The places he visits and the images he sees on a daily basis are unbearable for most people, but Andrew keeps coming back and fighting even harder for the world to see the animals for who they truly are – friends, not food.
For the new decade, Andrew wrote a letter to everybody who loves animals and wants to see them free and happy.
#1 A Fox Making An Eye Contact During An Intervention On A Fur Farm
#2 A Pig Transported To Slaughter
#3 Sleeping Piglets On A Pig Farm
#4 A Pig Interacting With The Activists
#5 A Sleeping Chinchilla On A Fur Farm
#6 Motherhood In Factory Farms, Pig Farm
#7 Pigs Consoling Each Other, Pig Farm
#8 A Meeting With A Bull, Dairy Farm
#9 A Piglet Having Its Tail Cut Off Without Anesthesia
#10 Broiler Chicken, Unable To Move
#11 A Piglet Screaming In Pain, Pig Farm
#12 Terrified Fox, Waiting To Be Rescued, Fur Farm
#13 Determining The Sex Of The Chickens
#14 Dirty And Exhausted Pig On A Pig Farm In Poland
#15 A Pig Breathing Fresh Air For The First Time
#16 Ducklings On A Duck Farm, Ukraine
#17 Pigs Going To Slaughter In An Overcrowded Truck
#18 A Lamb Drinking Milk From Its Mother
#19 A Raccoon Dog, Fur Farm In Poland
#20 Sad And Lonely, Pig Farm
#21 An Activist Holding A One-Day-Old Broiler Chicken
#22 A Crying Cow On The Way To Slaughterhouse
#23 A Curious Fox On A Fur Farm, Looking At Activists
#24 Laboratory Rabbit
#25 A Terrified Raccoon Dog, Fur Farm In Poland
#26 Calves In Igloo Booths, Dairy Farm
#27 Calves Separated From Their Mothers And Each Other, Dairy Farm
#28 Pigs Going To Slaughter, Trying To Breathe Fresh Air For The First Time
#29 Pig Screaming In Pain
#30 A Calf On A Dairy Farm, Kept In An Igloo Booth
