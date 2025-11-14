Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

by

Andrew Skowron has been an animal rights activist for over 20 years, and for many years he’s been documenting the reality of animals in factory farms. The places he visits and the images he sees on a daily basis are unbearable for most people, but Andrew keeps coming back and fighting even harder for the world to see the animals for who they truly are – friends, not food.

For the new decade, Andrew wrote a letter to everybody who loves animals and wants to see them free and happy.

Andrew

More info: andrewskowron.org | Instagram | Facebook

#1 A Fox Making An Eye Contact During An Intervention On A Fur Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#2 A Pig Transported To Slaughter

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#3 Sleeping Piglets On A Pig Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#4 A Pig Interacting With The Activists

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#5 A Sleeping Chinchilla On A Fur Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#6 Motherhood In Factory Farms, Pig Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#7 Pigs Consoling Each Other, Pig Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#8 A Meeting With A Bull, Dairy Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#9 A Piglet Having Its Tail Cut Off Without Anesthesia

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#10 Broiler Chicken, Unable To Move

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#11 A Piglet Screaming In Pain, Pig Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#12 Terrified Fox, Waiting To Be Rescued, Fur Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#13 Determining The Sex Of The Chickens

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#14 Dirty And Exhausted Pig On A Pig Farm In Poland

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#15 A Pig Breathing Fresh Air For The First Time

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#16 Ducklings On A Duck Farm, Ukraine

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#17 Pigs Going To Slaughter In An Overcrowded Truck

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#18 A Lamb Drinking Milk From Its Mother

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#19 A Raccoon Dog, Fur Farm In Poland

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#20 Sad And Lonely, Pig Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#21 An Activist Holding A One-Day-Old Broiler Chicken

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#22 A Crying Cow On The Way To Slaughterhouse

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#23 A Curious Fox On A Fur Farm, Looking At Activists

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#24 Laboratory Rabbit

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#25 A Terrified Raccoon Dog, Fur Farm In Poland

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#26 Calves In Igloo Booths, Dairy Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#27 Calves Separated From Their Mothers And Each Other, Dairy Farm

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#28 Pigs Going To Slaughter, Trying To Breathe Fresh Air For The First Time

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#29 Pig Screaming In Pain

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

#30 A Calf On A Dairy Farm, Kept In An Igloo Booth

Andrew Skowron Exposes The Everyday Reality Of Farm Animals And It Might Turn You Into A Vegetarian (30 Pics)

Image source: andrewskowron

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Most Shocking Plot Twists In “Love And Hip-Hop” History
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2022
The Pitch Reel for Jim Henson’s Cyberpunk Muppets TV Series
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2017
30 Before-And-After Photos Of Winter’s Beautiful Transformations
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Never Leave Your Bed Again With This Awesome Japanese Invention
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Futurama revival with or without Bender
An Amazing Story about a Futurama Writer’s Applied Math Skills
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2017
Where Does “The Big Bang Theory” Fit in the Pantheon of TV Sitcoms?
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.