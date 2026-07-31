Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim): Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim)
July 31, 1963
Bromley, UK
63 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim)?
Norman Cook (Fatboy Slim) is a British musician and DJ, widely recognized for his infectious big beat sound. His eclectic sampling and pop structures defined a generation of electronic music fans.
He first gained global attention with the 1998 album You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby, producing hits like “Praise You” and “The Rockafeller Skank.” Cook’s energetic live shows are legendary.
Early Life and Education
Quentin Leo Cook, the youngest of three, grew up in Reigate, Surrey, where his mother taught in a hospital school and his father was an environmental consultant. His family followed the Kosmon faith.
He attended Reigate Grammar School, where he took violin lessons, and later studied English, Politics, and Sociology at Brighton Polytechnic. It was in Brighton that he honed his DJ skills.
Notable Relationships
Norman Cook was married to TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball, a relationship that began in Ibiza in 1997 and led to their wedding in 1999. Their high-profile union endured several public challenges.
Cook and Ball separated in 2016, with their divorce finalized in 2020, but they continue to co-parent their two children, Woody Cook and Nelly Cook.
Career Highlights
Fatboy Slim’s big beat genre redefined electronic music, with albums like Better Living Through Chemistry and the platinum-certified You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby achieving global success. His singles “Praise You” and “The Rockafeller Skank” topped charts.
Beyond his own releases, Cook has accumulated one Grammy Award and nine MTV Video Music Awards for his innovative work. He also actively supports local venues, recently buying Brighton punk rock venue The Pipeline to preserve it for the community.
Signature Quote
“I make music for the hips, not the head.”
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