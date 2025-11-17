40 “Normal” Things That These People Absolutely Refuse To Do

Nobody’s an island—we need other people not only to survive but also to thrive. On top of that, loneliness and isolation have thoroughly negative impacts on our health. So it makes sense that we want and need active social lives and the respect of our peers. That’s why many people copy what others do in order to conform with the crowd and create relationships with others.
However, just because everyone’s doing something doesn’t mean that it’s right for you or even the ethically right thing to do. Reddit user u/avaspark started up an interesting conversation when they asked everyone to share the things that society normalizes, but that they absolutely refuse to do. Scroll down to see what these internet users had to say.
We reached out to the author of the thread, redditor u/avaspark, and they were kind enough to share their thoughts on the topic. You’ll find Bored Panda’s interview with them below.
#1
Influencers. I have a hard time articulating the depth of their collective uselesness.
Image source: Brilliant_Pun, Mizuno K
#2
Child beauty pagents
Image source: oldmanghozzt, tlc uk
#3
Going to work while sick. If I’m sick with something contagious I’m staying home period.
Image source: Mountain-Asparagus25, Marcus Aurelius
#4
Going into debt for a wedding. I do like marriage even if the benefits are next to nothing these days but the normalization of a $20-$30k wedding in America is ridiculous. We just went to the court house and had a small party afterwards. No need to spend all that cash just to start your life together in debt
Image source: Adorable_Cuckquean, Jonathan Borba
#5
Plastering your life on social media
Image source: salloumk, Afif Ramdhasuma
#6
Hustle 26 hours a day, grind to be successful, etc.
I just wanna do my job I enjoy, come home for dinner, play with my dogs, listen to music and sleep.
YOU can be the billionaire. I’m good where I am brah.
Image source: adminofyourlifenow, Andrea Piacquadio
#7
Worshipping people, I don’t really get the concept of looking up at actors, politicians religious figures or “influencers”, just feels wrong, and 99.9% of the times, this “figures” end up being s**t
Image source: chocolombia, Aline Viana Prado
#8
Filming and photographing everything I do or experience and putting it online for attention from family and strangers.
Image source: rebelbasestarfleet, cottonbro studio
#9
Tiktok
Image source: Disastrous-Custard10, cottonbro studio
#10
Religion/teaching my kids to be religious. I live in the Bible Belt so when I tell people I’m not religious nor plan to teach my children to be religious they always look at me like I told them I beat my kids with a metal bar.
Image source: Ok-Ad4375, nappy
#11
Using punctuation and proper spelling on text messages or chat applications. I don’t care if you don’t do it, I will still write my text properly.
Edit: I meant to say, it is now normalized to NOT using punctuation and proper spelling.
Image source: ReadyFyre1, Tim Samuel
#12
Sketched on eyebrows and bee sting lips… ugh.
Image source: Interview-Guilty
#13
Getting extremely long eyelashes or nails
Image source: black93sunshine
#14
Endless consumption
Image source: dolfijnvriendelijk, freestocks
#15
cheating/infidelity while in a monogamous relationship. Also social media.
Image source: NoBrightSide, https://www.pexels.com/photo/gold-bitcoin-844127/
#16
Crypto
Image source: Middle-Wrangler2729, Worldspectrum
#17
Hating on the person your partner is cheating on you with. I see so many girls hate “the other girl” when yk, your bf/husband should care more about your relationship/marriage than some random girl they decided to f**k. Make it make sense.
Image source: 12kindsoftrouble, RDNE Stock project
#18
Hook up culture
Image source: ChaoticCherryblossom, cottonbro studio
#19
Amazon. Jeff does not need more money. I go straight to the company sites.
Image source: CtForrestEye, jean-louis Zimmermann
#20
Working over 40+ hours in a week without getting paid for it. F**k that….
Image source: No-Assist63
#21
Wearing makeup to work, I used to because I felt like I had to. The transition got me comments that I look tired and/or sick, but now I throw on mascara only when I want to 😊 I’m not good at make up and am lazy so I’m glad that women aren’t expected to as much anymore 👍
Image source: Odd_Information_6082
#22
The death of privacy
Image source: monocromatica, Mads Thomsen
#23
Call the drinks at Starbucks anything other than small, medium, or large.
Image source: ishitmypamts
#24
Monetize all my hobbies and produce “content” for social media.
Image source: Dr_Girlfriend_81, Malte Helmhold
#25
subscription services
Image source: lsnik, Andrea Piacquadio
#26
Normalizing obesity
Image source: Brekins_runner
#27
Replying all to work emails just to say congratulations to someone.
Image source: ARowzFocuz
#28
Vaping – it’s so disgusting 🤮
Image source: idiot-of-the-year
#29
Social media. I’m on reddit, but I don’t see that as social media, it’s more an online forum.
Image source: -Blue_Bull-, https://www.pexels.com/photo/crop-ethnic-woman-with-mobile-phone-5838215/
#30
Alcohol
Image source: mutohasaposse, Fred Moon
#31
I’m tired of so many people trying to normalize teens dressing like grown women
Image source: Prestigious-Phase131, Céline
#32
Going out in pyjamas.
Image source: nightcoreangst, KoolShooters
#33
Buying Jordans or Yeezys. Both are overpriced
Image source: learn_4321
#34
Consumer debt. Don’t care if it’s electronics, vehicles, or anything else – if I don’t have the money to buy it outright, I won’t buy it.
Edit: to exclude a mortgage
Edit 2: the comments have been interesting to see the 2 different schools of thought on the matter.
1 hand is the people who take a similar approach and mention how much of a relief it is to not have debt and the freedom it awards.
On the other is people telling me how I’m missing out, foolish, “good luck getting a loan” (which is funny because that’s the whole point is to *not* get one), or how I must be privileged because I don’t have debt (even though I have a very modest income, I just choose to approach purchases differently and delay them so i can and pay myself the interest over several years to pay cash at the time of purchase vs getting that item now and paying someone else later).
It definitely takes a different mindset than society pushes and a lot of financial discipline to maintain that lifestyle, but to me it’s worth it. I don’t have to stress over small hiccups life throws at me because I’m not burdened by monthly payments.
Image source: bacon205, Pavel Danilyuk
#35
Ghosting
Image source: VirtualTaste1771, Ketut Subiyanto
#36
Using AI
Image source: cat_mamaa
#37
One thing? 😂 Theres so many. But probably the biggest is having kids.
Image source: Cool_Relative7359, Yan Krukau
#38
Food delivery services. Unless im too wasted to drive ill pick it up myself thanks
Image source: gilbert131313, Kai Pilger
#39
Working 5x8h. Do I remotely earn enough? I really don’t. Would I be happier with more work + money? No way in hell!
Image source: SchlagzeugNeukoelln, AlphaTradeZone
#40
Not being forthcoming on the prenup part of Marriage.
If I ever get married I am going to be honest and straightforward with doing a prenup way early before any marriage proposals will be made.
Even if I am much more poorer than my SO.
Image source: PickleFantasies, Alena Darmel
Follow Us