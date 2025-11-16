“What’s Something That’s Considered Normal That Creeps You Out Immediately?” (40 Answers)

As our society evolves, we realize that some things we considered normal didn’t necessarily mean they were right. At some point, women didn’t have any rights and people were kept as slaves, but eventually some people pointed out that we should change it and now these things are completely unacceptable even if they happen.

By that logic, there are things now we consider normal that we eventually won’t. Reddit users shared some of the things that society still doesn’t question but they find creepy and it might be that they are the only ones to think that, or it could be they are onto something.

#1

When people document (video record or take a photo or write an article) themselves or other people when helping the impoverished, especially those videos of influencers on Youtube vlogging and ‘helping’ the homeless, showing their faces and stuff. BS and creepy for me. If you help, just help, no need to let others know.

Image source: infj_rbs, Joe Green

#2

Beauty Pageants for young kids.

Image source: cliffdiver770, Quinn Dombrowski

#3

Dress coding kindergarteners

Who looks at a 5 year old in a tank top and thinks sexual thoughts to the point the 5 year old has to change?!?!?! F*****g gross.

Image source: Sassysewer, ella

#4

Telling young girls to cover up when male family members are visiting. That has never say right with me

Image source: shes_got_a_point, Ian Sane

#5

Tickling that doesn’t stop at the victims request.

Image source: TzaGear, Ivan Samkov

#6

Reality tv shows.

Image source: NOTREALVERYSAD, kardashianshulu

#7

Telling little kids(like 2-10), “aw is that your little girlfriend/boyfriend?”. Like a hard stop, no. Creepy and disgusting. No matter the context.

Image source: lunardarknes, Devon Rockola

#8

I’ve had male teachers and staff call me “good girl” after doing a task for them. Apparently this is a way some men say Thankyou to girls. And its f*****g weird and creepy everytime. A simple thanks would suffice.

Image source: gaby2277, misskprimary

#9

Influencers’ toxic positivity on Instagram.

Image source: Hexo_Micron, Dziubi Steenbergen

#10

People talking about Jesus Christ like they just ran into him at the store.

Image source: HeinzThorvald, Rob Swystun

#11

People making instagrams for their babies and making captions as if the baby were writing it

Image source: fuma_puma, energepic.com

#12

When you’re chillin’ with your cat or dog at night with no one else home and they suddenly alert and look super-alarmed like they heard something.

Image source: nautius_maximus1, Alan Levine

#13

People standing next to or behind you when they can just wait or give you a bit more space. I hate going to airports or any other public line and trying to leave space in front of me and the person behind me just shuffles closer trying to get me to move. Trust me, you pushing me to move forwards isn’t going to make the line move any faster. It just makes it more congested and it’s weird imo

Image source: chasethekt, Jocelyn Kinghorn

#14

Every company creating an ecosystem requiring my home address and credit card and my birthday just to listen to some music or use some software. Not a shred of my identity is unsold at this point.

Image source: Broosevelt, Oregon Department of Transportation

#15

I think it’s weird that most couches don’t come with washable cushion covers. Everyone finds that normal, but they would think it’s weird if someone just slept on a bare mattress without ever putting a sheet on it. When in reality it’s exactly the same thing. I bought a couch with cushion covers you can take off and put in the washing machine for that reason.

Image source: runningamuck, vszybala.

#16

“what no hug?” When saying goodbye to a person I’d never shown interest in touching

Image source: gottarunfast1, Bradford Fults

#17

Asking a couple when they plan on getting pregnant, or a couple’s unsolicited sharing they are trying to get pregnant. I feel gross every time.

Image source: ice_cld, Quinn Dombrowski

#18

The whole “we’re all family here” at the workplace. It’s like some weird brainwashing to get you to enjoy your job more than you should. Like, no, you’re not my family. I’m here to do work and get paid, and that’s the only reason I’m here.

Image source: Ok_Tax7195, Mark Anderson

#19

Family channels. Imagine having to live your entire life on camera, with little to no privacy without being able to consent for it. Also to my knowledge there are no current laws that protect child influencers income like child actors have. If your content can’t exist without your child, it’s their job not yours.

Image source: Dove-of-Valinor, Pixabay

#20

Open door policies in families. My in-laws just walk in whenever they want and I hate it.

Image source: Storm0963, Larry Koester

#21

Employers rewarding us with 8 hour staff retreat at work where we are expected to share personal info with each other all day. Staff bonding.

Image source: anon0987654321anonn, Juhan Sonin

#22

Taking pics of strangers

Image source: Extra_Passage4609, ☻☺

#23

The various poses from Instagram models. It’s so cringy it actually creeps me out. Especially when their eyes are slightly squinted and their mouth is half open like it’s some sort of seductive sexy thing but it’s just way off.

Image source: stykface, Skaja Lee

#24

When people come to your door and knock or ring the bell and then peer in the window.

Image source: tossthisoff6, Loren Javier

#25

When people talk with food in their mouth, just chew and talk after, you can barely understand them.

Image source: damnflanders, RichardBH

#26

Getting a phone call from an unknown number

Image source: meemboi_marvelguy, Mussi Katz

#27

My dad used to walk with his fingers around the back of my neck when we were in public. He could bever understand why I squirmed away from that and batted his hand away. It just felt like a power thing, it made me feel small and vulnerable. I see it occasionally in public with guys and their girlfriends and dads with their kids and I always get goosebumps from remembering what that feels like.

Image source: MutedLibrary4253, heidi schempp fournier

#28

Instagram accounts with nothing but selfies. Hundreds and hundreds of selfies…. It totally creeps me out.

Image source: TobyKeene, Tyler Merbler

#29

Dark water… the ocean; a river; lake; even a swimming pool – if I can’t see through the water, it’s terrifying!

edit: I meant **can’t** see through it – not can see through it!! I was getting a bit panicky thinking about that dark water as I wrote this!

Image source: the_real_pam_halpert, Ryan McGilchrist

#30

Whisper ASMR. I can’t f*****g stand it, it makes me gag and makes my skin crawl. Complete sensory hell.

Image source: berripluscream

#31

The constant fake happiness at work…

Image source: Candycoatedmuffin3, Puchie Darcy

#32

Tiktokers in the wild… Y’all just look so weird doing them

Image source: 6OMPH

#33

When people refer to kids/babies as “flirting” when they are just being playful.

Image source: Mental_Investigator3, Oleg Sidorenko

#34

Face filters

Image source: R_Sophie-A, cottonbro

#35

Prolonged eye contact. And by prolonged, I mean more than 10 seconds.

Image source: mamalion12, Tambako The Jaguar

#36

Advertising. Especially target advertising. The constant attempt to manipulate you psychologically to make you believe you need something that’s only a want. Creepy af.

Image source: zah_zen, Steven Isaacson

#37

The apparent competition to appear to be the busiest person with the most stuff crammed in.

Image source: hdhdhdhdzjursx, Duc Ly

#38

“Live Photos” on iPhones. I’m looking at someone’s photos on their iPhone and these things move for a split second and it creeps me out. I know I’m a fuddy duddy but I really like photos to not move.

Image source: 13eco13

#39

People who knock on my door.

Image source: 2xth, Ron Lach

#40

There’s this sales technique called “mirroring” where the sales person mimics the body language of the customer to gain rapport. I think a lot of people also do it subconsciously to some extent. Anyway this really creeps me out.

Image source: heelspider

