81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

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Visual clarity and good signage are paramount! All your hard work and good intentions can go down the drain if you can’t communicate well… Or if you think that you’re a better graphic designer than you really are.

If your sign, book cover, poster, menu, or other visual masterpiece raises more questions than answers when people read it normally, your monstrosity might just end up being shamed in the popular DDOI online community. We’ve collected some of the most epic text fails to share with you. You’ll find them below. Oh, and remember to scare your artist friends with the worst of the bunch!

#1 No Added Apple Sugar Cake

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: zipniko

#2 We Don’t Care. Stop

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Feeling-Cobbler-3581

#3 Bunk Single Metal Pine Beds Beds Beds Beds

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: nomanslandishome

Even if you’re not a graphic designer, artist, or creative professional, you can immediately tell when a sign or book cover is ‘off.’ In a nutshell, visual communication needs to be as brief and clear as possible.

You need to pick a good font, make sure the colors don’t clash, and that the kerning (that’s the space between characters) doesn’t confuse your target audience or create some unfortunate letter combinations.

At its core, good signage leads to greater visibility and professional credibility, and better brand awareness and recognition.

#4 Run For Half, Autism Marathon

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: MoaningMushroom

#5 Be Hail, Gay Satan

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Kaiawathoy

#6 Focus If I On My Can’t Of The Then I Tiger Outcome Must

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: kronograf

You have barely a moment to transmit your message to your target audience. So, if there’s any messiness or confusion in your design, you’re already failing at your task. If you’re an entrepreneur, business owner, or content creator, you are pushing potential customers away and harming your brand, reputation, and profitability.

However, some failures are so egregious that they deserve to be called out. The ones that we’ve compiled and featured here are examples of what to avoid doing at all costs.

#7 Can’t Your Can’t Your, Hear Horn See Finger 😔

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Burbur Gerger?

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: haerien

#9 He’s A Free

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: brodino_maiuscolo

How you represent your brand, business, product, or services visually likely creates the very first impression your target audience has of you. To put it bluntly, if that impression is unfavorable, you’ll have a tough time attracting customers.

If your sign’s a mess, your posters are confusing, and your logo is unreadable, why should your customers trust you over your competitors? In other words, a lack of visual clarity raises questions about your overall quality. And, stating the obvious, you don’t want your customers to raise these questions about you. You want to instantly create a positive impression of trustworthiness and quality.

#10 Feed Me And Tell Me Tacos I’m Pretty

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: LaChazzz

#11 Insiemh!viblat?*

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: fearless_moth56

#12 Ghafy Oapoo Dslru A N

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: disboicito420

Good design means creating quality work within certain constraints.

Clarity and brevity aside, brands should also try to make their advertising interesting, catchy, and fun. So, designers should definitely toy around with the font size, colors, kerning, etc., while still keeping things simple and readable.

You also have to keep the brand’s overall identity in mind when working with signage. Some visual design ideas might be objectively great, but they might not work well with the company or clients you’re currently working with.

#13 I’m Not Human Data

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: djelijunayid

#14 Be Pet Gay Dogs

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: HvyMtl1sLfe

#15 It’s Gada Mey!

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: leftnotracks

To be clear, everyone makes mistakes. Even veteran industry professionals. So, it’s never a good idea to publish the first draft of, well, anything, no matter how confident you feel about it. Take a break, spend some time away from your design, then look at it with fresh eyes.

Changing the medium through which you review and edit your work also impacts any potential mistakes that you notice. Switch to a different screen. Print out your work and look at it on paper. Do whatever you need to do to distance yourself from your work and look at it from a fresh perspective, as your target audience would.

#16 What What What

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Diligent_Office7179

#17 No Move So, Because Ok Lazy. To Leave Alone

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Jesus_GB

#18 Under No Construction Entry

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: 1MillionSpacebucks

You also need to be open to editing your work based on feedback. Ask your colleagues, family, friends, and complete strangers for their honest opinions on your work. Then, hone in on the constructive criticism while ignoring unhelpful feedback.

No matter how amazing you are at your job, true professionals recognize their limits and the value of getting impartial viewers’ opinions. (Even if their comments can sometimes be tough to take!)

#19 Tameawkenuay

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Amutking

#20 Hi Do Not Mix Please The Beans

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: fearless_moth56

#21 Happy And She Am I Called His Name Asher

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Cambers-175

The inspiration for the DDOI online group comes from the massively popular TV series ‘The Walking Dead.’

The show had a promotional poster that, due to the bizarre spacing, warped the message written on a door. The signage here was so hilariously bad that it became a meme and spread online.

#22 Don’t Rat Open Inside

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Cool_Researcher4794

#23 Popo Pepe Yes Yes

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: LazaroFilm

#24 Tranfa Silshion Vafes Natival 🤌

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: RariCalamari

The DDOI online community is practically legendary by now. It has been calling out hilarious and nonsensical visual design fails since 2014.

Now, nearly 12 years after the group was started, it continues to draw in a massive crowd of gawking internet users and people eager to call out bad signs. At the time of writing, the subreddit gets 36k visitors per week.

#25 So I Fart Old Dust

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: OldActuary2297

#26 I Now Was I’m 67

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Apprehensive_Emu9588

#27 Wet Be Floor! Careful!

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: BrokeTheInterweb

The essence of the DDOI online group is sharing visual designs, signs, posters, and other examples of text that, when read regularly from top to bottom and left to right, end up confusing, nonsensical, and funny.

The subreddit revolves around English posts, and the mistakes should be instantly obvious. The moderators who run the group that the community should avoid forcing anything or posting something that could be easily faked or staged.

Meanwhile, posters are encouraged to share the incorrect way of reading the text in the title of their post.

#28 If We Burn You Us Burn With

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Grammargambler

#29 For Squeeze Service Me

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Melancholy_Rainbows

#30 Lucky Fried Geandma Skewers

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: cuavas

Which of these hilariously bad sign fails made you wince and cringe the hardest, and why?

What are the worst examples of visual media that you’ve personally seen in your local area? In your opinion, what can all creative professionals do to become more self-aware of the quality of their work?

Share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comments.

#31 Suti Shime

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: jqn87

#32 Do Not For Any Block Amount The Aisle Of Time

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: RunnySmoky

#33 God U Rip

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: jaweissavl

#34 Save A Useless Tree Toilet Paper

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: mbelf

#35 Hot Smoke Fish Chicken Pork Pull Chop Pork

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: breakfree89

#36 Please Snacks Open Inside

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: drunkbettie

#37 Free Artificial Colours, From Flavours And Preservatives

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: robster98

#38 Please Skate, Do Not Board, Ride In Store

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: SanaJisu

#39 Think Trash Pink Cancer

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: FreshySqueeze

#40 We Am Arebitious

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: WENUS_envy

#41 Walz More Resign Ice

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Joes___Garage

#42 Don’t Don’t Don’t Let Let Let The The The Bad Bad Bad Days Days Days Win Win Win

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: evilducky6

#43 You Are The We Ever Best Dad Saw

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: StratInTheHat

#44 The MA Good RI Satan

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: superyoshi013021

#45 Pflugerqb Villegyn

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Broke-Down-Toad

#46 I Stand And Kneel For The For The

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: BugsBub

#47 We Bad. Fix Jobs

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: purplemtnstravesty

#48 An Evening John With Legend

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Odd_Sir_5922

#49 Don’t Closed Open

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: davidbrit2

#50 Make Not Art Trash

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: rawfodoc

#51 Cn Aa Utg Tua Irs Oa Nl

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: JMDToaster

#52 Boga Arme Ds

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Po3ito

#53 Bloody Jugs Mary Mix

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: humpbackwhale88

#54 Enjoy Mouth Popcorn Your Watering

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Odd_Sir_5922

#55 Yarn Factory Dragon Store

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Busy_Introduction_94

#56 If This Is… You’re All You Do… Missing Most Of The Gym

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Maka91

#57 Faki Stds

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: jamelza11

#58 Go Baby Slow Deer

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: mamafin77

#59 Don’t My Beautiful Deport ❤️ Latinas

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: jack_wolf7

#60 Lov Ray More Pard Eh

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: puzl_qewb_360

#61 No You Perfect One Have Said To Be =)

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: encrcne

#62 Always Forgotten Remembered Never

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Boomerloomerdoomer

#63 Respect The Children Poop, No Dog

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: swaanky

#64 Printed Soy With Ink

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Daniel_XXL_69

#65 Don’t Do Park Park Here Here

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#66 MS Eaglae

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: MasterAinley

#67 Date 5 The 4 Save 26 (Supposed To Say Save The Date 5/4/26)

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: lisahanniganfan

#68 One I Gonna Wings Day Am Grow

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: FuckerJames

#69 Please The Shoes Take Off

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Robert_Skull

#70 Sandwich Take Salad Away

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: RatatouilleinParis

#71 Don’t Bad Game Open Inside

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: lolwhatmufflers

#72 Welcome Bienvenido To A Trinidad & Tobago

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Nkosi868

#73 Welcome Tattoo To The Street

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: man_120

#74 Fourskin Co. Season

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: calebthelee

#75 Jloves Ecares Sheals Uhelps Ssaves

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: pukkuro

#76 Don’t X-Mas Open Inside

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: I_have_a_dragon

#77 We Are Bus Drivers Hiring Bus Conductors

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: valfsingress

#78 If Your Drink Reading This Water

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: Far_Performance_4013

#79 Jataorfo Paveieod Nernnt Seal

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: HAVARDCH95

#80 Leftovers Smorgs To Take Only Cannot Be Go Can Be What You Taken Purchased Can Eat

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: yeehaw1005

#81 Made With Climate Plant Organic Positive Powered Chickpeas Goodness Protein

81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)

Image source: sToTab

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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