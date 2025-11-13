Couple Has An “Unusual” Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

by

With all the psycho bridezillas that have been getting a lot of attention lately, it’s healthy to remind yourself that some people still know how to throw an awesome wedding. Recently, Jesse and Audrey celebrated their love with an unusual ceremony, and judging by the smiles in the photos, it was a huge success. “There’s so much pressure to do a “traditional” wedding even if that doesn’t represent your relationship!” they said on Imgur. And among the many, many cool things they came up with, the dress code arguably stood out the most.

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

We thought it was sad that most women only get to wear their wedding dress once, so we invited all the women coming to our non-traditional wedding to wear their old wedding dresses again! My wife is the one sitting front and center – she designed her own dress and was inspired by Cinderella and Elsa.

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: audreyscoresmoore

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: audreyscoresmoore

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: fionagubelmann

In contrast, my groomsmen and I wore Tuxedo print hoodies, because honestly who wants to wear a tux?

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

Our moms were our flower girls

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: audreyscoresmoore

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: audreyscoresmoore

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: audreyscoresmoore

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

We love movies and TV, so we set up a theater concessions “sugar bar” for our guests and played movie soundtracks and theme songs for our reception.

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: audreyscoresmoore

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

We had skee ball and arcade games for our guests young and old!

Of course we had to have The Simpsons arcade game since it was a staple of my childhood.

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

And some classic video games as well!

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

Once the ceremony was done, the whole wedding party put on costumes to join many of our guests who were already in costume!

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

Some choice costumes included Duff Man, Spider-Pig, a mermaid, Spock, a burrito, and Max from Where the Wild Things Are just to name a few.

My wife and I making our “costume entrance” after the ceremony!

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: JesseLumen

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: audreyscoresmoore

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: audreyscoresmoore

We did a dance circle that ended the night

Couple Has An &#8220;Unusual&#8221; Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

Image credits: audreyscoresmoore

There were many more highlights including a French Fry bar, an awards ceremony (for things like best costume, best dog not in attendance, best best mother of the groom, etc.), and 18 unique wedding cakes each decorated by our guests and wedding party at our rehearsal dinner. We threw the wedding we always wanted to go to, and we think it was a great success!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Former Major Crimes Detective Spills The Tea On What Their Job Was Really Like
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2025
9 Things You Didn’t Know About All American: Homecoming’s Cory Hardrict
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2021
MIL Tries To Be The Center Of Attention At Son’s Wedding, Newlyweds Let Her Ruin It By Herself
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
Man Caught Vaping On Plane Gives Bizarre Excuse After Fight With Flight Attendant
3 min read
Aug, 11, 2025
The Last Man On Earth
The Last Man on Earth Season 1 Episode 4 Review: “Sweet Melissa”
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2015
Claws Season 4 Episode 6: “Greed” Recap
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.