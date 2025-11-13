Couple Has An “Unusual” Wedding Where Guests Get To Wear Their Old Bridal Dresses Again

With all the psycho bridezillas that have been getting a lot of attention lately, it’s healthy to remind yourself that some people still know how to throw an awesome wedding. Recently, Jesse and Audrey celebrated their love with an unusual ceremony, and judging by the smiles in the photos, it was a huge success. “There’s so much pressure to do a “traditional” wedding even if that doesn’t represent your relationship!” they said on Imgur. And among the many, many cool things they came up with, the dress code arguably stood out the most.
Image credits: JesseLumen
We thought it was sad that most women only get to wear their wedding dress once, so we invited all the women coming to our non-traditional wedding to wear their old wedding dresses again! My wife is the one sitting front and center – she designed her own dress and was inspired by Cinderella and Elsa.
Image credits: audreyscoresmoore
Image credits: audreyscoresmoore
Image credits: fionagubelmann
In contrast, my groomsmen and I wore Tuxedo print hoodies, because honestly who wants to wear a tux?
Image credits: JesseLumen
Our moms were our flower girls
Image credits: JesseLumen
Image credits: audreyscoresmoore
Image credits: JesseLumen
Image credits: audreyscoresmoore
Image credits: audreyscoresmoore
Image credits: JesseLumen
We love movies and TV, so we set up a theater concessions “sugar bar” for our guests and played movie soundtracks and theme songs for our reception.
Image credits: audreyscoresmoore
Image credits: JesseLumen
We had skee ball and arcade games for our guests young and old!
Of course we had to have The Simpsons arcade game since it was a staple of my childhood.
Image credits: JesseLumen
And some classic video games as well!
Image credits: JesseLumen
Once the ceremony was done, the whole wedding party put on costumes to join many of our guests who were already in costume!
Image credits: JesseLumen
Some choice costumes included Duff Man, Spider-Pig, a mermaid, Spock, a burrito, and Max from Where the Wild Things Are just to name a few.
My wife and I making our “costume entrance” after the ceremony!
Image credits: JesseLumen
Image credits: audreyscoresmoore
Image credits: audreyscoresmoore
We did a dance circle that ended the night
Image credits: audreyscoresmoore
There were many more highlights including a French Fry bar, an awards ceremony (for things like best costume, best dog not in attendance, best best mother of the groom, etc.), and 18 unique wedding cakes each decorated by our guests and wedding party at our rehearsal dinner. We threw the wedding we always wanted to go to, and we think it was a great success!
