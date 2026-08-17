“I Never Saw My Neighbors The Same Way Again”: 55 Neighbors Who Were Far Too Interesting To Ignore

Indeed, living next to boisterous, overly lively neighbors can get under your skin. They disrupt your peace and quiet and may even leave you sleepless on most nights because of the ruckus they create.
And unless you’re willing to move, it is, unfortunately, a predicament you will need to learn to live with. These people seem to have. Instead of staying angry at the situation, they chose to share the most intriguing things they heard from a noisy neighbor in a recent Reddit thread.
Scroll through and see the kind of folks they are dealing with. Feel free to share your own experiences in the comments, as well.
#1
Screaming. Like violent, ridiculous “I’m beating my spouse” *screaming*: “I’LL [END] YOU!!! YOU STUPID PIECE OF [TRASH]!” This went on for ten full minutes. My whole family was on the back deck listening by the end, ready to call the cops. We thought this guy was going to [hurt] his wife and kids.
Then we hear “[FREAKING] SPIDERS, AAAUUUGHHH!”
Someone really, *really* hated spiders, I guess. Enough to alarm the entire neighbourhood.
Image source: anon, Curated Lifestyle
#2
My neighbors constantly chant “USA! USA!” whenever they party. This is weird because we live in Canada.
Image source: Musef, MangusBeef13
#3
Had a couple that moved in next door. Good couple, talked a few times. They had been together for 6 years, both worked odd hours. I shared a wall with their bedroom and mine. First 4 weeks, it was just constant [noise] between 7pm to 2am, every Wednesday night. Finally, I decided to say something about it because the screaming and moaning was disrupting my sleep schedule. It’s all fun except when she’s screaming so loud that it overcomes my tv’s volume in the living room. So I stopped the guy on Friday and told him that [it] is all fun and games, but he needs to keep his woman quiet after 11pm, especially on Wednesday during the middle of the week. It’s apartment rules. The guy looks at me and says “I work night shifts from 6pm to 6am Wednesdays.”
Two weeks later they moved out, separately.
Image source: anon, Amanna Avena
#4
Now is my time to shine!
A few years ago, I moved into my brand new home. I left the windows open one late September / early October evening so I could cool the house down / sleep with a breeze.
That’s when I was awoken to the sounds of my neighbors [going at it]. With their bedroom windows open. Ok, no big deal. There were only two or three neighbors houses within earshot of my new construction, so it was easy to figure out who it was and where it was coming from.
I’d like to say, it was my [attractive] neighbor that likes to sunbath on her balcony, but alas, it was the obese couple that lived next door. After they had been going at it for over an hour, I heard one of them yell “Ow! Ow! Stop, stop! PANCAKES!!!”
Turns out, my obese neighbors used “pancakes” as their safe word.
Image source: rayray21, Toa Heftiba
#5
One time I overheard my neighbors doing an exorcism on their twenty-something year old son. They trying to cast awau sloth and lust demons because he had gotten fired from his minimum wage job. There was chanting, incense and a catholic priest involved. The parents were crying and their son seemed to be playing along. I never saw my neighbors the same way again.
Image source: HeisenV, Gwen Mamanoleas
#6
Overheard a couple fighting through the wall and the woman screamed, “Do you really want to break up over a Nickelback CD?!”.
Image source: frakkintoaster, Predditor2_
#7
Not really interesting, more amusing/sad really.
Heard upstairs neighbor (older lady) get into a shouting match with her son and the son’s girlfriend. They take it out to the hallway for whatever reason and it’s some really loud screaming going on. Mostly the mother and the girlfriend shouting at each other, name calling and such.
Finally the girlfriend has had enough and says this to the boyfriend/son: “You have to choose, me or that [WITCH]!”
To which the poor guy says: “…But… I love my mom…”
The girlfriend storms off and I never see her again.
Image source: NukeZone, Pablo Merchán Montes
#8
Dorm rooms don’t have very thick walls. I was studying for finals and my neighbor had her boyfriend over. They got into a very heated argument but I could only hear his voice, never her replies. All of a sudden I hear him shout “it is not my fault you slept with my brother!!” This was met with loud sobbing. I am pretty sure he just left after that.
Image source: Utstark12, Curated Lifestyle
#9
I heard our neighbor in a loud voice say, “Where have you been all night? How many boys have you slept with today, huh!?” as their cat is coming home from their door. Days later we learned she’s pregnant.
Image source: artsdp, Robert Bahn
#10
Not weird but amazing.
My upstairs neighbor was a jazz musician. One if my jobs had me work odd hours so I slept late. He would apologize for practicing at 10am. Waking up to the sounds of a world renowned trumpet player is not a bad start to the day.
I would see him coming up the street as we both were returning from business trips.
Me”,Oh hey. Where are you coming from?” Him, “Amsterdam, but before that Helsinki and Malta. And a quick stop in Madrid. You?”
“….Danbury….it’s like Helsinki…but in Connecticut…and terrible…”.
#11
My neighbor is deaf, but still screams at his kids. So that’s pretty weird because as soon as they walk away they usually yell all the things you shouldn’t yell at your parents.
Quite an interesting bunch, they are.
Image source: Peter_Jennings_Lungs, Richard Stachmann
#12
My neighbour, a sweet young student, is laughing like a hyena. While this is tolerable most of the time it gets kinda weird when she is timing her laugh with me doing stupid stuff at home. I once ran face first into the door frame and she started laughing so hard – creeped me the hell out.
Image source: anon, Nicolás Villalobos
#13
Many years ago I heard a massive argument from next door to my mum and dads, they were a real problem family and it was kids living with their grandparents. Granny was yelling at the teenage brother and sister “EVERY TIME I COME HOME YOU’RE COMING OUT OF EACH OTHERS ROOMS PUTTING YOUR CLOTHES BACK ON!” We had to get the authorities involved.
Image source: Baddaboombaddabing, Jude Infantini
#14
My next-door neighbours are a couple, both of which are opera singers.
They are both professional, and obviously very good, so we get a constant stream of opera through the walls (at sociable hours during the day – they are very polite).
I prefer the Guy’s voice compared to his Mrs, but most people have to pay to listen to either of them.
Image source: -DWAESQ-, Getty Images
#15
My neighbors would only argue in english. I live in Germany. Zey were ze most german people ever and were barely able to articulate themselves in english.
Image source: Traumato, Andrej Lišakov
#16
I lived in a not great neighborhood in college, but there were a lot of families around. We shared a fence with a family with a few boys, all seemingly spaced out in age. One time, the oldest kid was playing basketball with the middle kid, and he yelled at this little kid “WHY ARE YOU SO BAD AT BASKETBALL?!”, to which the younger kid responded, with gusto, “I’m 8!”.
I about fell out of my chair.
Image source: SeeScottRock, Curated Lifestyle
#17
Living in the dorms at the time. This fat girl would sign super loud with her windows open. Some guy yells out the window ‘Shut the hell up!’. The fat girl comes out of the building and says ‘come out and say that to my face!’ The guys says ‘No, you’ll eat me!’.
Image source: ebowork, Houcine Ncib
#18
My neighbors across the street in college weren’t always loud, but occasionally we would hear animal noises. One day the noises sounded like a human child, and we all freaked out and decided to ask about it the next time we saw them. They were from the Middle East, and it turns out they sacrificed goats on an alter in their backyard. They would chop the goats up afterwards and store them in a deep freezer. Later on in life I realized goat is actually pretty tasty.
Image source: Badbush
#19
Last night there was a house party up the road from me because the parents were away. At about 5am I hear a girl shouting, “Will somebody [sleep with] me? Will someone please [sleep with] me! If no one is going to [sleep with] me I’m going home” … A few seconds silence … Then a back gate slamming.
Guess no one was interested.
Image source: Jimmy8085, Curated Lifestyle
#20
I had neighbors who were two guys just out of college. Every weekend they’d have friends over to drink before going out. I have no idea how they fit the two of them in the apartment, much less additional guests, which made this argument during a party even funnier knowing there was nowhere for the other people to hide.
I can hear a man and woman’s voice raising, I forget what they were yelling back and forth up until
“You said we were exclusive!”
“We are!”
“Exclusive means you don’t see other people you idiot!”
Image source: amyehawthorne, Tobias Tullius
#21
My mom’s neighbor yells constantly and when we first moved in, we were concerned. There was a nice lady living there with her husband and son. The yelling would be a male voice, saying all kinds of awful violent things. The worst insults I’ve ever heard. It didn’t sound like any actual violence was happening, no crashing sounds or screams of fear or anything, just a lot of angry yelling. We were so worried about that woman in the house.
Dude was playing video games the whole time.
Image source: TeamWaffleStomp, Sam Pak
#22
I have IBS and I used to live in an apartment in college that was essentially a house converted into multiple units, and it was horribly built.
I had an IBS attack once that caused me to have multiple bouts of diarrhea. Near the end of one of my sessions, I hear from the other side of the wall “hey man are you okay?” I thought he might be talking to someone in his apartment so I didn’t answer, then he said “hello neighbor, one with the God of Thunder being released from [you]: are you okay?”
I said “I think so” then immediately blasted again. I never met that neighbor in person. But I always feared him being able to hear me again until I moved out lmao
Image source: DumpsterPuff, Getty Images
#23
Two neighbours going at it like rabbits. The female participant was especially loud. It was the middle of a humid summer and we live in a place where almost nobody has A/C in their house, so everyone in the neighbourhood probably had their windows open.
Finally we hear another disgruntled neighbour scream from another house “Just shove it in her mouth and shut her up!”
Image source: supernewf, Hotel Ashirwad Mussoorie
#24
While sitting on my front porch couch drinking a beer:
“Come back here! Come back here!”
“No! You hit me!”
“I hit you because I love you!”
I need to move.
Image source: tcpip4lyfe, Getty Images
#25
Two women who live next door were arguing (I assume?). I am not sure of their relationship because several people live in the house.
The older woman walked into the backyard, lit a cigarette and started screaming into the house, “THAT’S WITCHCRAFT! WITCHCRAFT! WITCHCRAFT!”
I heard an indistinct voice from inside.
The smoker screeched again, “IT’S WITCHCRAAAAAFT!”
About two minutes later I heard the shower turn on and the other lady started singing the song from Frozen in a rather pretty voice.
Witchcraft?
Image source: artisticvanity, Skyler King
#26
Not my direct neighbor but I was taking a walk once and heard someone in their house practicing singing opera. It was beautiful.
Image source: gizzardgullet, Arek Adeoye
#27
I live by a river in a valley. Its a small river, and a small valley, maybe a half a mile wide at most. So I walk outside last night and I can hear at least two people [going at it], echoing down the valley. I have no idea what direction they were in but since my closest neighbors are a mile away down the valley with almost all that distance covered in dense forest, they must have been pretty loud.
Image source: anon, Jonny Gios
#28
Apartment life is always interesting. Our neighbors next door have two young children, I’d say the boy is 3 at most, while the girl is 6. Their mother is constantly yelling at them like it’s her job, mostly at the boy. And the father never seems to be there much because of his job. One day, she was yelling up a storm, same as usual, but then, over top of sounds of the boy crying, she drops “This is why your father works so much, and I don’t blame him!” Yeah, great parenting, lady.
But my favorite neighbors to listen to are one up and over from us. They are a young couple, and on a nightly basis are fighting. They take turns being pissed at the other for something. It was always fun to listen to, her calling him names, him insulting her intelligence, there was even one time that another guy was there witnessing the fight. He would try to say something now and then, but one of them would tell him to shut the hell up.
I say it *was* fun to listen to until it got ugly. One night, in one of their most heated arguments we’ve heard, at one point, we hear her yell “No, get away from me! Get the hell away! Don’t! Don’t!” And then, we hear a CRACK, the sound of skin on skin at mach speeds, so loud I would swear it happened in the room I was sitting in.
Then nothing. Absolute silence. Even the crickets were speechless. My SO and I just looked at each other, unsure of what to do, even unsure of what we actually heard.
Then we heard sobbing for a bit, and then we hear *her* apologizing over the sobbing, and we realize it was the guy that was crying.
After that, all we hear coming from their place anymore is them [going at it]. We refer to that night as the slap that saved the relationship.
Image source: LtJimmyRay, Gabriel Crismariu
#29
One summer the woman above us was going through a break-up and during one fight she wailed “I worked from home for you!!” My fiance and I still yell that at each other.
Image source: DenverSapling, Pablo Merchán Montes
#30
I used to live next to a house where an old couple lived upstairs, and their mom-and-pop real estate agency they ran was on the bottom floor.
The old man used to play his accordion every day around 630 in the back office. It was actually kinda nice.
Image source: SputtleTuts, lay Banks
#31
We heard a women crying for help directly above us, as she was clearly being hit very hard.. As like someone being tossed around the room..since this is not the best neighborhood, we called the police immediately. This was still going on for 5 minutes until it stopped. Ten minutes later two police men ring at our door and inform us, that their is just an old couple living above us, who were playing a board game. We never heard noises like that again. We,were 100% sure that this wasn’t just some tv noises.
Image source: still_hidden, Ahmet Kurt
#32
We had a neighbor that lived above us for two years that we referred to as DG (it stood for “drunk guy”. he drank. a lot.) He once played AC/DC’s Highway to Hell at full volume for roughly 45 minutes in the middle of the night. The weirdest part – he only played the line “highway to hell” over and over for the entire 45 minutes. Cops were not called – we figured that’s the type of dude you don’t want to mess with.
Image source: rachel8188
#33
Woman that lived in apartment below me: “This day, this hour, this minute, this second, I have HAD IT AND I CAN’T TAKE IT ANYMORE!”
Followed by a man’s defeated voice, ‘it’s a [freaking] toilet seat…’
She had about 10-12 boyfriends in the 3 years I lived there. Most ended in similar fashion.
Image source: anon
#34
In my new student house, I live between two other student houses. The one to my left has 6 drama students who all love to sing Whitney Houston every day.
Me and my friends once put some Whitney on and turned the speakers round and blasted it to them. They stopped for a while and one messaged me on Facebook saying “that was super creepy, we didn’t realise you could hear us”.
The house to the right of me has currently just one girl and one guy in it, as it’s the summer holidays. I hear the guy get in from work (the walls are paper thin), reset the alarm, shout “Anyone home!?” And then when he knows he is alone begins to sing opera as loud as possible.
Every. Single. Day.
One day I’m going to mention to him subtly about opera and make him feel embarrassed. Just as a joke.
Image source: -Rum-Ham-
#35
Called the cops because I heard glass breaking and thought neighbor’s house was being broken into. Turns out my female neighbor had a Tiffany glass lamp and was beating the hell out of her poor boyfriend with it.
So the cops were still kinda necessary.
Image source: anon
#36
One of my friends had a housemate with a rather *interesting* routine that we could all overhear… and he had (as far as I know) absolutely no idea that anyone else was aware of it. Every evening, like clockwork, he’d go through the same lines and actions, almost as though he was following a particularly bizarre script of some kind.
This young man’s first step – at least from what could be heard – would be to close the door to his room and then address some imaginary woman who had apparently sneaked inside when he wasn’t looking.
“Well, what are *you* doing here?” he’d say, his voice audible through the wall. “Uh huh. Oh, really? Well, I guess I’d better take my pants off, then.”
A few seconds would pass, after which he would speak again. “So, how about you get [undressed], too? I’ll just lay here and wait for you to be ready. Oh, you’re ready now? Well, go ahead and climb on top of me, then.”
It would be several minutes before anything else would become audible… but then the *next* part of his routine would begin. Anyone within earshot would hear the guy’s bedroom door open and then slam, after which he’d sprint down the hallway to the bathroom and slam *that* door. He’d be in there for a few minutes, the toilet would flush, and then we’d all be treated to a second performance of him slamming the door, running down the hall, and locking himself in his bedroom.
So, in short order, his routine went like this:
*Click*
“Oh, look, a sneaky woman!”
“Now we’re both [undressed]!”
*Silence…*
**SLAM**
*Rapid footsteps*
**SLAM**
*Silence…*
Toilet flushing.
**SLAM**
*More rapid footsteps*
**SLAM**
From what I’ve heard, he’d do this *every night*. At one point, someone suggested that he might have been talking to a webcam model or something, so they “accidentally” reset the router after hearing the guy’s door close… but he went right through the same routine, talking to someone who wasn’t there before beating a hasty retreat to the bathroom.
**TL;DR: Imaginary intimacy, dumb dialogue, slamming and sprinting.**
Image source: RamsesThePigeon
#37
The nerdiest moment in our mid-terrace (where we hear everything):
I’m about to turn on the TV, just to see what’s on during a boring Saturday afternoon.
I go into the living room, and I hear my neighbour’s TV.
I think “That sounds like the theme from *Star Trek 3: The Search For Spock*.”
I turn on the TV.
Yes, it is *Star Trek 3: The Search For Spock*.
Afternoon saved. Thanks, neighbours!
Image source: katemonkey
#38
After hearing the couple next to me yell for a couple hours sometime around midnight I hear,” Mykneeisaclaw is probably trying to sleep and you keep yelling.”
Followed by a resounding “I DON’T [CARE]!”
They’re some of my good friends but man that hurt my feelings :(.
Image source: Mykneeisaclaw
#39
Husband to the wife: “your mother is a man and you look like one too.”
The husband also flew off the handle one day because someone had left the lid off of the jam jar, he was shouting “who left the lid off of the jam jar?!” for hours.
They’re so dysfunctional, the mother has said some stuff too but I can’t remember it off of the top of my head.
Image source: hawthornepridewipes
#40
Freeform jazz.
At 3 AM.
I did not acquire a taste for it.
Image source: Khosan
#41
My upstairs neighbours bed springs are very efficient….and my neighbours have a much more active [intimate] life than mine..
Image source: 8_Wolf
#42
My ex and I shared a duplex with some friends. Private space, but a shared wall is all. Our friend mentioned one time how the walls are pretty good, and he hardly hears us at all and I said “Really? I hear you two yelling at each-other all the time.” and his face went white.
Image source: Gr8NonSequitur
#43
My COD-Bro neighbors once kept me up into the night blasting 80s power ballads. I went over and asked them to turn it down, and they were very, very embarrassed.
Image source: Antoros
#44
My neighbor plays the bagpipes.
He also lives over a km away.
Bagpipes carry far, man.
Image source: Etherius
#45
My wife and I lived in apartments that participated in section 8 housing, essentially a program for discounted rent for low-income, and/or disabled participants. A middle-aged couple lived across the walkway from our unit and the female definitely had rage issues while the male seemed a bit “slow” but still went to work most days.
Pretty much every night we went to bed with the sounds of the woman yelling at the man, while the man just attempted to tune it out. Never arguing about anything specific, just occasionally throwing pots and pans around the apartment while screaming, with the door and windows wide open. A few complaints were regularly lodged, and she’d quiet down for a couple months, but it always came back.
Best incident was the time she repeatedly called the man the n-word even though both of them were white. We did have several families living in the complex that were immigrants from North African countries with many young children, so when we heard this my wife and I made sure to file separate complaints and have other neighbors do so as well. Technically they should have been evicted per the rental agreement rules but I think something to do with the section 8 regulations kept them there, though they were on much better behavior for the year or so after that while we still lived there.
I still find it humorous to remember walking by their open door while she was screaming and throwing pots and just making eye contact with the guy while he ignored her and tried to watch tv. That look of defeat and resignation, I’ve never seen it anywhere else.
Image source: AnalTyrant
#46
A few years ago two very, very large gay men lived above me in a very cheaply built apartment. Both were well over 6ft tall and 300 pounds, one muscular the other round. They were very mean to each other, always yelling at each other, calling each other oddly homophobic names, but their makeup [intimacy] was ridiculous. How they didn’t come through my ceiling still amazes me. Thankfully they were there before me and moved out within a month of me moving in so I didn’t have to hear yet very long.
Image source: anon
#47
One night in my previous apartment, I was watching late night MTV with my partner who lived a couple hours away. Jersey Shore was on, not that I like it, but at 12:30am there really wasn’t much better to watch and we were generally just enjoying our time together.
Suddenly, an argument starts brewing in the apartment below us. Yelling, shouting, banging, the works. It moved outside into the parking lot below our window. She gets in the car and locks the doors, he’s banging on the window and yelling at her standing there on a chilly winter night wearing nothing more than a tank shirt and some gym shorts (and maybe sandals, maybe). Some time passes and finally a town cop shows up… followed by another… then two state cops… then one of the town cops leaves and another state cop shows up. Four cop cars, three of them state cops, are questioning the guy, talking to the girl, searching the car and apartment, the works.
At the same time, one of the bigger guys from Jersey Shore is getting arrested for getting into a fight with someone. I turn to my girlfriend and say, “It’s like we’ve got white trash in stereo.”
That’s about as interesting as it gets, the rest of the story makes me a little saad. I think the girl backed off on pressing charges and the guy was uncuffed and let go. I kinda hope she found someone better.
Image source: conflabermits
#48
This is tame, but I still think it’s funny. My neighbour’s kids’ bedroom is right over ours. The older boy isn’t a morning person, so his mom used to stomp into their room and wake him with a gentle “WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING?! WAKE UP!”
Eventually I got sick of hearing it, so one morning I stood up in bed and screamed back “I *AM* AWAKE!” Sudden silence, then the sound of feet shuffling out of the room. It was a little childish on my end, but to my credit it worked.
Image source: anon
#49
My upstairs neighbor is European and extremely gay (which I find pretty funny because we’re lesbians — but yes, I sing the Legally Blonde to myself all the time). We don’t get along because he likes to throw karaoke dance parties late into the night. We also hear him argue, frequently, with his lovers. Dramatic in the extreme.
His histrionics are frequent and epic. I usually can’t understand him because when he’s upset he speaks very fast or switches to Spanish. Once though, in a fight with a partner, I clearly heard him bawl: ”All I ever do is make myself ~beautiful~ for you and you don’t appreciate me at all!” 🤣 my wife and I quote this frequently.
Image source: Missing-the-sun
#50
It’s not really interesting but sad. Guy that lives across the side street from us spends his nights in front of his house working on his 80’s mustang. It’s really souped up and super loud. It’s annoying, but our fault for not recognizing that before buying the house. He’s out there for hours, then goes inside and just yells at his kids nonstop. All you can hear is him yelling and them crying.
Image source: noodle-face
#51
I can tell you the most messed up thing I have ever heard.
My alcoholic neighbor and her equally alcoholic un-employed piece of white trash boyfriend fight all the time. The worst was when I was out on my porch cleaning firearms after a trip to the range (It’s screened in and you can’t really see what I am doing, so it’s not that weird). But I hear them yelling back and forth and then a slap. I then hear her yell “I told you you could do anything you wanted to me just don’t hit me like my husband used too”. What the hell? My jaw hit the floor. Needless to say I scared the hell out of him that day. They still go at it and my wife has banned me from getting involved anymore.
Image source: anon
#52
My neighbors sound like they’re throwing plates and screaming at each other a lot.
Image source: forfuckingreal
#53
*”Shut-up little man!”*.
Image source: mar10wright
#54
I love my current neighbours, they’re nice folks. But I wish we all lived in separate houses without shared walls/floors/ceilings.
The lady upstairs has been known to have hours-long increasingly drunken tearful phone conversations late at night on weekends. Once she went until about three-thirty in the morning.
The first-floor neighbour has a teenaged son and seems to think he’s a deadbeat who will never make it anywhere in life. I have no idea what the situation is, if he’s lazy or doesn’t study or has an undiagnosed learning disability or what. She’s just always ragging him about school. Apparently he also tends to leave the apartment door open and the cat gets outside. And she found a scale in his room and asked him if he was doing/dealing [illegal substances].
Image source: anon
#55
My neighbors recently divorced and were still working out custody plans over their 10 year old. The mother was forced to leave but would bring the son back to the father every weekend or so. I remember one night after the son was dropped off and went inside, I heard the former couple yelling pretty loudly outside the house. My bedroom window is right next to their driveway so lots of profanity from either side was being spewed. I then heard a rather loud thud and was worried the argument had gotten physical. I went outside to try to break up the potential fight to find the two of them sprawled out on the hood of her car, making out ferociously. So. Much. Tongue.
Image source: pearson_burns_red
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