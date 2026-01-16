Nobel Committee Breaks Silence After Peace Prize Recipient Gifts Her Medal To Trump

The Nobel Committee issued a sharp rebuke before Maria Corina Machado decided to give her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump.
The US president was seen beaming from ear-to-ear when he received the prestigious award from the Venezuelan opposition leader.
“Trump looks like he finally won the lottery lol,” one commented online.
Image credits: Rune Hellestad/Getty Images
María Corina Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, gifted the 18-karat gold medal to Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on Thursday, January 15.
In the past, Trump has openly expressed his desire to win the Nobel Prize and happily accepted Machado’s gesture.
Image credits: Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images
The Venezuelan opposition leader said she decided to present the medal to him “because he deserves it.”
“I decided to present the Nobel Peace Prize medal on behalf of the people of Venezuela,” she said in an interview with Fox News.
Image credits: Tom Williams/Getty Images
Machado spoke to reporters outside the White House following the meeting, saying: “We can count on President Trump.”
“I presented the president of the United States the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize,” she added.
Image credits: Daniel Torok/The White House/Getty Images
Trump posted a message on social media and called the move “a wonderful gesture.”
“It was my Great Honor to meet Machado Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much,” he wrote on Truth Social.
“María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!” he added.
Image credits: NobelPeaceOslo
The Nobel Committee, however, issued a statement before the White House meeting.
They asserted that the prize was not transferable, thus making Machado’s move purely symbolic.
“Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others,” the committee said on social media last week. “The decision is final and stands for all time.”
Image credits: Telemundo English
Trump has lamented not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize on several occasions in the past. He has publicly campaigned for the honor, saying he has ended eight wars.
Last October, he complained about former President Barack Obama for winning the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after taking office in 2009.
“He got a prize for doing nothing,” he said from the Oval Office on October 9. “Obama got a prize, he didn’t even know what he got. He got elected and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country.”
“He was not a good president,” he added.
Image credits: NobelPeaceOslo
During Trump’s first presidential term from 2017 to 2021, he said during a press conference that the then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize.
“I think I can say this: Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel Prize,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House in February, 2019.
“He said, ‘I have nominated you, or, respectfully, on behalf of Japan, I am asking them to give you the Nobel Peace Prize.’ I said, ‘Thank you,’” the outspoken leader continued.
Image credits: Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
The reality TV star-turned-President said he still probably will “never get” the prize, even though many “feel” he deserves it.
“I’ll probably never get it. But that’s okay,” he said. “They gave it to Obama. He didn’t even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize. He said, ‘Oh, what did I get it for?’ With me, I probably will never get it.”
Image credits: Associated Press
Netizens shared their thoughts on social media after Machado gifted her prize to Trump.
“Sounds very suspicious doesn’t it,” read one comment, while another said, “She knows how to play him.”
“How very disrespectful to everything the Nobel committee stands for. It’s as if they are both flipping the Nobel committee the bird!” read one comment.
“Shhhh, just let him think he won something. Lol,” another said.
One wrote, “Everyone needs to send their old participation trophies to him!”
“She knows how to appeal to his ego,” read one comment online
