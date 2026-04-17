Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

by

In 2019, Model and actor Josh Kloss, who starred in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream music video, accused her of publicly humiliating him at a 2012 party.

The accusation is being revisited by social media users amid the singer facing s**ual a**ault claims by Australian actress Ruby Rose.

Rose alleges Perry rubbed her privates in her face at Melbourne’s Spice Market nightclub when they were both in their 20s, which made her “projectile vomit.”

Some netizens have called Perry the “female Diddy” amid the fiasco.

Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream co-star accused her of overstepping boundaries with him

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: katyperry

Kloss made his allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post that read: “So I saw Katy a couple times after her breakup with Russell [Brand]. This one time, I brought a friend who was d**ng to meet her.

“It was Johnny Wujek’s birthday party at Moonlight Rollerway. When I saw her, we hugged, and she was still my crush.”

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: katyperry

“But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear down as far as she could to show my p**is to a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: LaertesFrump

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: Capitol Records, LLC

Wujek, a renowned costume designer based in Los Angeles, defended Perry at the time and said Kloss had developed an “obsession” with her since they worked together.

“Katy would never do something like that,” he added.

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: Getty/Paul Archuleta

Perry addressed the allegation in a 2020 interview with The Guardian, saying, “I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent,’ but there are no checks and balances. A headline just flies. There’s no investigation of what it is.”

Katy Perry could not say the same about Ruby Rose’s claim, as the actress has filed an official police report

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: Capitol Records, LLC

Rose made her allegations against Perry on Threads on April 12 and, on April 14, provided an update, saying she had “finalized” filing a complaint against the singer.

Victoria Police confirmed to local daily The Herald Sun that they’re investigating “a historical s**ual a**ault” in Melbourne dating back to 2010.

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: Capitol Records, LLC

“As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” they added.

The owner of the concerned nightclub, in a statement, said Perry and Rose were “drunk” but not “paralytic” on the night in question.

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: katyperry

He said he was unaware of any alleged misconduct or of someone vomiting.

Meanwhile, the singer’s representatives said, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, but they are also dangerous, reckless lies.”

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: rubyrose

The statement noted that Rose had a “well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals,” but failed to name any figures.

Other instances of Perry behaving questionably also resurfaced online this week

A video of Perry grabbing Justin Bieber’s backside at the 2012 Capital Summertime Ball is being widely shared on social media.

“Now imagine the gender reversed,” a Redditor commented, while another flagged the age difference between both musicians, with Perry being 28 at the time and Bieber being 18.

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: katyperry

Anna Kendrick’s 2014 appearance on Conan O’Brien’s eponymous talk show, where she described Perry inappropriately touching her at that year’s Grammys, went viral too.

“Katy Perry f**ger b**ged my cleavage,” the A Simple Favor actress told O’Brien, though her tone was playful.

Kendrick said her dress was “kinda asking for it” and that “if nobody had done it,” she would’ve been disappointed.

Netizens used the interview to label Perry “predatory.”

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: katyperry

In 2018, while serving as a judge on American Idol, Perry stirred controversy by kissing contestant Benjamin Glaze on the lips without warning after he confessed he had never been kissed.

Glaze, in his response, said he did not consider the encounter harassment but acknowledged that it made him uncomfortable. 

“She needs to be locked up,” a netizen said about Katy Perry

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: samtripoli

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: Kimannder

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: Sampuckettcrave

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: popstar_nr1

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: artpophd

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: philbldo

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: TwtXjy

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: eyedyealot

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: yjwavy

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: AlterBater

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: Daisysummer05

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: Paisano

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: Factcheckmy0

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: pagesix1536

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

Image credits: DoreenVictoria

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, If You Want To Vent Or Complain Do It Here (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I’ve Created A Unique Series Of Portraits Inspired By Famous Classic Dutch Paintings.
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Best Wet Dog Foods of 2024: Expert Reviews and Recommendations
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
My Dog’s Knee Surgery—Life In Blue
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Decorates Sport Logos With Embroidered Flowers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Times US Students Were Shocked By Textbook Prices And Shamed Them Online
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.