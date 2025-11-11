3D Drawings That I Create To Confuse People

I am a self-taught, 30 year old guy from Serbia. Actively engaged in drawing less than 3 years. They said that I always had a talent for drawing, but I didn’t have interest for this.

I started drawing portraits and it was hard, there were great artists which in this holy will never achieve (maybe one day), so I decided to draw something different, something rear. 3D is something what people like and I want to be the best at this. I am using colored pencils, markers and pastel. Inspiration is everywhere, just need to catch it.

3D frog, colored pencils

3D watermelon slice, colored pencils

3D Harley Davidson, black and white markers and pencils

3D Coca Cola can, colored pencils

3D elegant shoe, black markers and pencils

3D tomato, faber castell polychromos, red and black marker, white pen and airbrush

3D Mustang, graphite powder, black marker, white pencil

3D soccer ball

3D magnum

3D rat

3D egg

3D Tyrannosaurus Rex, faber castell polychromos

3D Deadpool

3D Converse shoes

Watch this video to see how it looks from the other side:

