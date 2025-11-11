3D Drawings That I Create To Confuse People

I am a self-taught, 30 year old guy from Serbia. Actively engaged in drawing less than 3 years. They said that I always had a talent for drawing, but I didn’t have interest for this.
I started drawing portraits and it was hard, there were great artists which in this holy will never achieve (maybe one day), so I decided to draw something different, something rear. 3D is something what people like and I want to be the best at this. I am using colored pencils, markers and pastel. Inspiration is everywhere, just need to catch it.
3D frog, colored pencils
3D watermelon slice, colored pencils
3D Harley Davidson, black and white markers and pencils
3D Coca Cola can, colored pencils
3D elegant shoe, black markers and pencils
3D tomato, faber castell polychromos, red and black marker, white pen and airbrush
3D Mustang, graphite powder, black marker, white pencil
3D soccer ball
3D magnum
3D rat
3D egg
3D Tyrannosaurus Rex, faber castell polychromos
3D Deadpool
3D Converse shoes
Watch this video to see how it looks from the other side:
