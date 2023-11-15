Get The Best Of Both Holidays With The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops!

With Halloween not far behind us and Christmas on the horizon, no movie captures the essence of the season like The Nightmare Before Christmas. The charming tale straddles the line between Halloween spookiness and Christmas cheer. Needless to say, it’s one Tim Burton masterpiece that has indeed carved out a permanent place in the hearts of multiple generations. Altogether, the movie practically cast a spell on viewers, making them fall in love with its unique blend of macabre and merry. This is why the news about the new additions to The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop! collection comes at quite an opportune time.
In celebration of the movie reaching its 30-year mark, a fresh set of figurines has been made available for fans and enthusiasts alike. Joining the already thriving collection is a variant of the pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington. In line with one of the most iconic scenes in the movie, Pop! Jack Skellington is depicted standing by a headstone singing. Made of vinyl, the figure is about 4.4 inches tall.
The Enduring Appeal Of The Nightmare Before Christmas
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Nightmare Before Christmas continues to enchant audiences with its timeless appeal and captivating storytelling. Directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton, the movie was a groundbreaking project that combined dark and whimsical elements in a visually stunning way. While the allure of stop motion may be lost to many, the film has the unique ability to resonate with multiple generations.
Children who were captivated in the 1990s have grown into adults who continue to cherish and celebrate its appeal. However, with contemporary themes like self-discovery and acceptance, The Nightmare Before Christmas has managed to provide a timeless message that transcends age. But, it wasn’t just a trendsetter in terms of its reach, its content spoke volumes. Altogether, it paved the way for other unconventional animated features. In the process, it ended up proving that there’s a market for storytelling that dares to embrace the darker and more complex aspects of human nature. As such, the film inspired filmmakers and artists to push the boundaries of what society saw as ‘normal’.
All things being considered, it’s no wonder that The Nightmare Before Christmas remains a holiday classic ( a double threat for that matter). In that vein, Disney rode on the back of All Hallows Eve to schedule a re-release of the film on the big screen. It officially hit the screens (again) on 20th October 2023, and even made its way up to fifth place at the box office on the weekend. In the process, the film bagged $4.2 million. With its nifty new merchandise and a theatrical re-release for the ages, it’s safe to say that there’s no better time to be a fan of the holiday-themed animated film.
Are There More Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pop! Figurines?
The answer here is, yes, yes and yes again! In addition to Pop! Jack Skellington, there’s a handful of new additions that are worthy of your collection. For those who can’t get enough of the Pumpkin King, Pop! Jack Skellington In Laboratory is also available. He’s depicted trying to “break down the science of Christmas as he studies the holiday’s joyous traditions in his lab” as per the official Funko Pop site. There’s also a version of the Pumpkin King that recreates the movie’s opening scene where he sings the song “This is Halloween”. Jack Skellington isn’t the only beloved character getting some love, fans of Sally will be pleased too. Her Pop! figurine is seen donning bright colors which contrast nicely against the backdrop of a drab graveyard in Halloween Town.
If you’re looking to score one or all of the amazing new additions this season, you can find them here.
