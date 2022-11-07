Nightcrawler vs. Green Lantern: Who Wins?

This is one of many fights that doesn’t make sense considering that if it took place in outer space, Nightcrawler is done for since, as skilled and experienced as he is when it comes to combat, he’s not bound to be able to keep up with the ring that gives the Green Lantern his power. But while this fight doesn’t make sense on paper and has a lot of people stating that Hal Jordan would be able to keep Kurt at Bay and wear him out completely before stomping him, there are abilities that too many people are discounting that need to be brought into play.
Many would state that Hal has a lot of abilities that he can draw upon using the ring. But what if he wasn’t able to use the ring? A lot of DC fans and even several Marvel fans would no doubt scoff at the idea that Nightcrawler could even get close to Hal, especially since all Green Lantern would have to do would be to ascend into the heavens to stay away from him. But as a result, this is going to be a battle within earth’s atmosphere, and as such, it evens things out a little more than people realize.
It’s true. Hal’s ring is a huge trump card in this fight.
The ring is Hal’s one and only weapon since, despite being an ace pilot, he’s still human, and if he lost the ring, he’d be an easy target for just about anyone. But that’s a big if since the ring isn’t about abandoning him without reason. That means that Nightcrawler is going to have his work cut out trying to get close without Hal knowing.
But given the types of enemies that Nightcrawler has gone up against in the past, it feels safe to say that he would find a way to swing this fight to his advantage, perhaps using Hal’s somewhat arrogant nature to make such a thing happen. While he’s not such a bad guy, Hal does tend to overlook a few things from time to time, and it’s entirely possible that he might disregard Nightcrawler as a real threat. A few enemies have done that over the years, and it’s been a mistake every time.
Nightcrawler’s tail isn’t just for looks.
Some folks might not think that there’s enough to talk about when thinking about Nightcrawler’s prehensile tail, but the fact is that he can do far more with his tail than some people can do with their hands. Added to his swordsmanship, his incredible agility, and his teleportation, there are ways that Kurt could end up divesting Hal of the ring without the Green Lantern being aware until the last second.
More than a few fanboys would probably state that Hal’s awareness is too good to allow Nightcrawler to get in that close and do anything, but if that possibility did arise, it feels that Kurt is a far greater hand-to-hand combatant than Hal, and if the chance presented itself he would be able to make great use of his tail in a few ways that might render Hal’s ring a bit useless. There are a lot of things a ring can do, but when detached from the wielder’s body, it feels as though Kurt could make short work of Hal if he used his tail and swords in tandem to take the hand from Hal’s arm and his head from his shoulders at the same time. Hey, that tail would come in rather handy.
As OP as Green Lantern is, he’s a little too cocky for his own good sometimes.
This is one reason that Nightcrawler would have an edge since Hal isn’t always known for being the type of guy that takes a fight seriously enough until he’s taken a fair amount of damage. In the Ultimate X-Men series, it was shown that Nightcrawler could be insanely deadly as an assassin since his acrobatics, agility, and teleportation increase his chances of moving around a character at such great speeds that it feels certain that even someone who’s as OP as Green Lanter would be taken off guard for a moment. While Kurt’s teleportation does tire him out after a while, it feels safe to say that with an opponent like Green Lantern in front of him that the blue mutant would quickly think of a way to remove the one item that could end the fight quickly.
This is a tough fight to call.
Most people would give this to Green Lantern since the DC heroes and villains tend to be so overpowered that trying to argue with anyone on this point is kind of pointless. But when bringing into play the idea that Nightcrawler could, without morals, teleport in close and do some quick, decisive damage, there’s still a good chance that he could score a win.